A Baton Rouge man is under indictment in the Jan. 6 slaying of a man found shot to death inside a vehicle on Enterprise Street.

Joseph J. Berry, 39, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday with second-degree murder in the killing of Sylvester Harrison, 30.

Berry also was indicted on an attempted second-degree murder charge involving a 25-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He's further charged with illegal use of a weapon.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose.