A state judge Thursday placed on hold a lawsuit that aims to resolve who is entitled to $750,000 in life insurance proceeds on a Baton Rouge man whose charred body was found in the rear seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in 2016.

Arthur Noflin Jr.'s wife, Meshell Hale, 50, of Slaughter, claims the money should go to her as the sole beneficiary of the Noflin's 2007 life insurance policy.

Hale, however, was booked in April on a second-degree murder count in the 2015 poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend, 41-year-old Damian Skipper, and authorities say she also is a suspect in Noflin's suspicious death. A police investigation continues.

In a lawsuit filed at Baton Rouge last year, State Farm said wasn't sure who should receive the life insurance proceeds. Noflin's parents are contesting Hale's claim to the money.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings filed court papers earlier this month asking state District Judge Tim Kelley, of Baton Rouge, to put the civil case on hold until the criminal matter is resolved.

Kelley on Thursday temporarily halted the civil litigation and scheduled a hearing for Sept. 10 request. The judge’s order bore his signature as well as those from the attorneys for Hale and Rosalie Noflin, who is Noflin’s mother.

Arthur Noflin Jr., who died at age 42, dropped his mother from his life insurance policy on July 20, 2015, leaving Hale as the only beneficiary. His body was discovered March 18, 2016, in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

Skipper’s body was exhumed after Noflin died, and officials determined Skipper died in June 2015 from barium poisoning. Authorities also learned that Hale had purchased barium before both men’s deaths and had also researched barium poisoning on the internet.

Skipper was in and out of the hospital with abdominal pain and related symptoms before he died, Cummings has said, and Noflin became sick in December 2015. The prosecutor said Noflin also was hospitalized several times immediately prior to his death with symptoms similar to those suffered by Skipper.

The cause and manner of Noflin’s death remain unclassified. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Noflin did not inhale any smoke, meaning he was dead before his body was burned. Coroner’s officials also said his body showed no signs of trauma.

Hale received $10,000 from Skipper’s life insurance policy. Cummings has said in court filings that Hale was married to Noflin when Skipper died.

Hale’s daughter, Dominique Hale, 33, and her partner, Nina Alexander, 37, are being investigated in connection with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck in New Orleans, according to court records.

Meshell Hale is being held without bail.