East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Hester announced Wednesday he'll run for the Baton Rouge City Court seat being vacated by retiring Judge Laura Prosser.

Hester ran last year for a City Court seat left vacant by the retirement of Judge Suzan Ponder but lost in a close November runoff to Judy Moore Vendetto, the sister of East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III.

+2 Judy Moore Vendetto edges out Chris Hester, wins Baton Rouge City Court judge race Judy Moore Vendetto edged out Chris Hester to win the special election for Baton Rouge City Court judge Saturday.

"When combined with nearly a decade serving as an assistant district attorney for East Baton Rouge Parish, and the experiences gained working in our local criminal justice system, I am confident in my ability to represent the needs of my fellow Baton Rouge residents and I look forward to operating from the City Court bench with dignity and objectivity in the pursuit of justice," said Hester, son of the late state District Judge Bob Hester.

Qualifying for the upcoming Nov. 6 City Court election is July 18-20.

Hester is a Republican.