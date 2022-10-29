The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since.
Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
Within a week, investigators linked Schultz' death to 27-year-old Adrian “Rat” Curtis, a hired hand who’d worked on the Schultz’s hay farm off-and-on for five years. DNA evidence helped lead detectives to Curtis, as did a short note Jane Schultz scribbled on a scratchpad the night of the shooting, identifying Curtis by his nickname. The arrests of Curtis’ brother Courtland “Marlo” Curtis, 28, and Donevan “Nunnie” Germain Brown, 26, soon followed.
Art Schultz, Jane’s husband of 54 years, and their son Thad spent three years watching the wheels of justice churn slowly. After speaking with prosecutors, they opted to seek long prison sentences for the men, believing justice would come too slowly if they sought their executions. Then COVID-19 halted court proceedings for several months.
Eventually, Jane’s assailants admitted their roles, though no one ever said why they had to kill her. Brown took a plea deal in September and was given a 45-year prison term, just like Adian Curtis had received eight months earlier. Courtland Curtis, the gunman, was sentenced to 55 years in August.
“I just can’t imagine what she had to go through and how she must’ve suffered before she died,” said Cathy Beavers, one of Jane’s friends for over 30 years. “I think it’s one of the most horrible things I’ve ever heard of, to happen to such a sweet person.”
Several of Jane’s family members and loved ones recently spoke to The Advocate about the loss and tragedy that rocked them.
“It’s never going to be like definitively justice has been done," Thad Schultz said. "But there is a sense of putting it behind you and moving forward. And I think Dad needed that for damn sure.”
None of the men are eligible for early release. Brown and Adrian Curtis will serve time until their early 70s, and Courtland Curtis won’t get out until he’s 83.
“We talked about it a long time and we felt like if we can give them enough time with no parole, that’s a sure deal,” Art Schultz said. “I don’t think they’ll ever get out.”
Devoted mother, wife and sister
Jane Schultz, whose gumbo and pecan pie were famous among loved ones, was the third of nine siblings raised by a single mother. Jane and her only sister became “second mothers” to their brothers. They grew up working the cotton fields on a farm in Eunice, feeding pigs and cooking for the family.
“She emulated a lot of our mother’s ways and she kind of took over where mama left off. Hardworking, simple, just a very loving person towards her siblings,” said Jackie Palermo, Jane’s older sister.
Jane was a slim woman with bright blue eyes and radiant blonde hair whose beauty won her pageants as a teenager. She studied cosmetology at the Jane Demmon beauty school in Lake Charles after high school and became a beautician at a salon near the Old State Capitol, where one of her regulars was then-Gov. Edwin Edwards.
Jane and Art met while they were both students in Lake Charles and moved to Zachary after getting married. They purchased the hay ranch in 1976.
Matt Manuel, Jane’s youngest brother, said when he came to visit, the ranch took him back to their childhood together.
“It all mixed together to yield just some very fond, fond memories of her place and of her," he said. "We’re not the same without her graciousness and welcoming attitude.”
A Cash Business
Hay baling is a difficult job, especially under Louisiana's summer sun. Manpower is a must, so Art often hired local day workers and paid them cash, including Adrian Curtis.
“I think that's where some of these guys got the idea to do what they did, because of all the cash,” said Thad, who lives in Texas.
As the need for laborers grew, Adrian Curtis brought his brother to the farm.
“He (Adrian) never gave me any indicators,” Art said. “Normally, you’ll pick up on something, but he never did anything. He played an integral part in what took place here, but I think his brother Courtland is the outlaw. He’s a real gangster.”
At Courtland Curtis’ Aug. 22 plea hearing, Thad and Art never had a chance to address him with their victim-impact statement. District Judge Raymond Bigelow had Curtis removed from the courtroom after an outburst in which he said he "didn't want to hear all that."
“I couldn’t believe he did that,” Art said. “I mean, I didn’t have a lot to say to him. What do you say to somebody who does something like that? There’s nothing you can really say that’s going to mean anything to them anyway.”
Overcoming Trauma on Sacred Grounds
A horseshoe driveway loops around the front lawn of the Schultz’s 30-acre farm. Tall oak trees surrounds the ranch house about 100 yards back from Brian Road.
“It’s pretty quiet,” Art Schultz said. “There won’t be five cars that come down the road all day.”
Until March 21, 2019, Art and Jane had thought about selling the property. That changed when Art returned from a friend’s funeral and found the screened-in front porch in disarray. Investigators say the three robbers pushed their way in and overpowered Jane after she answered the doorbell. Inside, Art found his wife lying on the living room floor still duct-taped with her dog, Lady, sitting beside her.
Her eyes were still open when he peeled the tape off her face and mouth. He told her to lay still and said he was going to take care her. He reached for the phone and when he turned back to her, Jane’s eyes were closed.
Art knew she was gone.
“It’s something you never forget,” he said.
Thad was in a hotel room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got the call from his father.
“You need to come home,” Art said.
“What’s going on?” Thad asked.
“Your mother’s been killed,” Art told him.
A deputy got on the phone and tried to explain to Thad that his mother had been murdered during a home invasion.
Hours later, Art called back and re-confirmed the gut-wrenching news.
“And I just lost it,” Thad said.
The tragedy thunderstruck everybody. Jane’s sister, Jackie, described her as the sibling who remembered birthdays, always sent a gift and was a key part of the glue that held the large family together.
“She’s the missing part of all of us in our hearts,” Palermo said. “It’s been very hard because we just miss her so. And the way that it all happened, it shouldn’t have happened that way.”
When the shock wore away for Thad, couldn’t bear watching two of his favorite TV shows — Forensic Files and First 48 — because scenes reminded him of what happened.
“If something was mentioned or if there was a trigger, I had to force myself to think of the good,” he said.
For now, Art said he plans to stay put, focusing on the colts, fillies and quarter-horse broodmares he also has on the farm.
“You don’t know, each day brings something different into perspective,” Art said. “Never having gone through that kind of situation, you really don’t know what the right decision is. All you want to do is the best thing for Jane.”