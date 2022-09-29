A Baton Rouge woman was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder charge after her toddler overdosed on fentanyl and died in late June.
Police arrested Whitney Ard, 28, on a count of negligent homicide in early August over the overdose death of her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III. But an indictment filed Thursday says an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has charged Ard with second-degree murder.
The little boy's death has prompted fury and calls for reform from state lawmakers, attorneys and others. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received three reports about the toddler potentially overdosing on drugs in the months leading up to his death. But DCFS never removed him from his mother's care.
DCFS received the first report about Robinson in April after he was revived at a hospital with naloxone. The department did not open an investigation.
DCFS received a second report about him on June 4, when he was hospitalized again and hospital staff suspected another overdose. DCFS opened an investigation, and then received a third report about him on June 17 from the doctor in charge of his treatment. She reported that his toxicology screen was positive for fentanyl, and said she was worried because Robinson's parents were recently arrested in a drug bust.
DCFS failed to intervene.
A worker who had been assigned the case tried to visit the family once when they were not home, according to DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. She went out on sick leave June 21, and nobody picked up the case in her absence.
Robinson overdosed and died on June 26.
It took about a month for police to piece together what had happened before they arrested Ard in August. Amid the backlash, DCFS opened an internal probe into what went wrong; the Louisiana Office of Inspector General also opened an investigation.
The DCFS worker assigned to the case was placed on leave pending the investigation, while the supervisor who oversaw the case resigned.
Ard remains jailed without bond and a trial date has not been set. Her lawyer, Dale Glover, said Thursday that she is a victim of the opioid epidemic and that he disagreed with the grand jury's decision.
"This is a case of addiction," Glover said. "Outside of some new evidence, I don’t see how the grand jury came up with second degree murder. There was no specific intent at all. And I’m looking forward to showing that in trial."
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office is ready to move forward with the indictment as charged.
“It doesn’t require specific intent to kill; just that the child died as a result of the cruelty," Moore said.
Prosecutors have also argued that a plethora of drugs found in Ard's home shortly before the toddler's death showed criminal intent.
Police found 3.7 ounces of fentanyl, 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, an illegal gun, $26,000 in cash and assorted other drugs in her Denova Street home a few weeks before the little boy's death. Ard was arrested on several drug counts, including possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, possession of a machine gun, controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and more.
The little boy's father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., was arrested in the same case several drug counts as well. He has not been arrested over the little boy's death.
Robinson was one 12 children under five who have been killed in East Baton Rouge this year — an alarmingly high number that is twice the level of such homicides at this point last year. DCFS officials have said that reports of child abuse and neglect are soaring, while the agency has been hobbled by a lack of staff. The agency currently has 460 openings.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.