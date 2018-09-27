A 17-year-old Baton Rouge boy was indicted on second-degree murder Thursday in the May 23 drug-related shooting death of a Glen Oaks High School freshman off Plank Road.

Dexter Burrell, who was 16 at the time of the incident, is accused of killing Rynell Alexander, also 16, during what East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s officials described as a drug deal gone wrong.

Burrell, of 5455 Devore Drive, also was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury on attempted second-degree murder of a 17-year-old Glen Oaks High student who was with Alexander.

Alexander and his friend had driven together to meet someone outside an abandoned house on Truman Street, but both boys were shot inside their vehicle, authorities said.

Burrell's case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.