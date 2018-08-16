A lawsuit that accused Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence that led to a lone gunman's deadly 2016 ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge was correctly dismissed, a federal appeals court has ruled.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier, who was critically injured in the July 2016 attack that left three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers dead, filed the suit against Black Lives Matter and five of its most prominent activists, including DeRay Mckesson.

Tullier, who was identified in the suit as John Doe Smith, alleged in the suit that the movement and its leaders are liable for his injuries.

The suit claimed the activists' criticism of law enforcement led directly to 29-year-old Gavin Long's July 17, 2016, attack that killed three officers and wounded three others outside a convenience store and car wash near Baton Rouge police headquarters. Long, a former Marine, was shot dead.

Tullier's suit alleged that Long "followed and mimicked" a Black Lives Matter activist, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said Wednesday evening in its ruling.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, of Baton Rouge, had dismissed Tullier's suit for failure to state a plausible claim for relief.

The 5th Circuit panel affirmed that ruling, saying it found no reversible error.

Tullier, who was shot multiple times, is still recovering from his injuries.