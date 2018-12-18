A Mississippi man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for his role in a major drug trafficking organization based in Ascension Parish, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced.

Kenneth Terrell Robertson, 40, of Hattiesburg, received that punishment from U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson for his conviction on conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.

The trafficking organization sent cocaine and heroin to Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, stated Fremin.

Robertson, also known as "K-Lo," was the drug organization's point of sales in Hattiesburg. The group's leader, Arthur Johnson Jr., 42, of Gonzales, arranged for cocaine to be shipped from Ascension to Robertson, who would store the drug and distribute it to other members of the organization for resale in and around Hattiesburg, Fremin said.

Johnson, the CEO of Ruff-n-Rugged Entertainment in Geismar, was sentenced on Dec. 12 to more than 9½ years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $109,000 in drug proceeds for his role in drug organization.

Eight other members of the drug organization pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court in Baton Rouge.

