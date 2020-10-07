A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the May slaying of a man on St. Katherine Avenue during an argument.

Gregory Godfrey, 27, of the 2100 block of Lobdell Avenue, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Christopher Robinson, 25.

Robinson was found dead May 18 from gunshot wounds in his front yard in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, a residential street off Airline Highway and McClelland Drive.

Godfrey's case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

