A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the May slaying of a man on St. Katherine Avenue during an argument.

Gregory Godfrey, 27, of the 2100 block of Lobdell Avenue, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Christopher Robinson, 25.

Man arrested in St. Katherine Ave. killing after anonymous tip, Baton Rouge police say A man has been arrested in a homicide last month that left the victim dead in his front yard, police announced Wednesday.

Robinson was found dead May 18 from gunshot wounds in his front yard in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, a residential street off Airline Highway and McClelland Drive.

Godfrey's case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.