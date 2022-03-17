A Zachary homeowner accused of fatally shooting a fleeing teenage burglar in 2017 and dragging his body into a nearby yard has rejected an offer that would have spared him from possibly serving the rest of his life behind bars.
Terry Flanagan, 63, stands accused of second-degree murder in the killing of Chadarion Brooks Spurlock, 15 — a charge whose conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Thursday that his office offered to let Flanagan plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year sentence, but the man turned the offer down.
State District Judge Tarvald Smith scheduled Flanagan's trial to begin Sept. 12.
Flanagan, a convicted felon, allegedly caught Spurlock — a Zachary High School ninth-grader — and two other boys burglarizing his home in the 1100 block of Willow Creek Drive on Oct. 21, 2017. Spurlock jumped out of a window and landed in the yard, where Flanagan shot him once in his side and then again after the boy had fallen to the ground, according to Zachary police.
Moore has said there was no justification for Flanagan to use deadly force against Spurlock because the teen was fleeing the man's home.
The two others who were allegedly with Spurlock the day of the burglary — his cousin Melvin Brooks, 22, of Zachary, and Dwighttess Thomas, 23 — face pending simple burglary charges in Baton Rouge state court.
Brooks also was among five people indicted last year in a brazen May shooting at the Siegen Lane IHOP that left an employee dead and another seriously injured. He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Flanagan committed a theft two months before he allegedly shot and killed Spurlock. He was found guilty in 2019 on that charge — theft between $1,000 and $5,000 — and sentenced to four years in prison by retired state District Judge Tony Marabella.
Prosecutors are now asking Smith to declare Flanagan a fourth or subsequent felony offender — a designation that could subject him to a sentence of 20 years to life behind bars. Prosecutors are requesting that Smith vacate Flanagan's prior sentence and resentence him after a habitual offender hearing.
"The state was willing to negotiate the habitual offender sentence in this offender's theft case if he was willing to accept responsibility for the homicide," Moore said Thursday.
Flanagan was previously sentenced to life in prison but paroled, only to be charged within months of his release with both theft and murder, the district attorney has said.
Prosecutor Lauren Harrell said in court documents that Flanagan has five prior felony convictions, including attempted armed robbery, cocaine distribution, simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.