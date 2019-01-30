After listening to six days of testimony in support of the government's case against former federal narcotics agent Chad Scott, Scott's defense team took barely half a day to put its witnesses before the jury Wednesday in federal court.

The quick presentation means that closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning, and the jury will likely get the case in the middle of the day.

Scott, a former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, faces seven counts, including perjury, obstruction and falsification of government records, in the trial before U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo.

This trial is his first. A second, in which he will face another four counts and be tried alongside co-defendant Rodney Gemar, is scheduled for October.

Defense attorneys chose not to rehash much of the testimony presented by the government. There were no violent tales Wednesday from the Houston drug trade or testimony from former cops who've pleaded to federal crimes.

Instead, each of the three witnesses presented sought to bolster the defense's portrayal of Scott as a decorated drug agent who was acting within the bounds of normal DEA practice and policy when he accepted the gift of a pickup truck from Houston drug trafficker and informant Frederick Brown and that he didn't do anything out of line when he showed pictures of a second drug trafficker to Brown to help prepare him for a trial.

The prosecution has alleged that Scott broke federal law when he filled out official DEA forms saying he had accepted the truck in Metairie rather than Houston. Prosecutors also said his visits to Brown in jail were attempts to persuade him to lie in the trial of Jorge Perralta. Brown identified Perralta in the latter's 2016 criminal trial, but he said in this trial that he had never seen Perralta and lied at Scott's behest.

James "Skip" Sewell was first on the stand for the defense. A former supervisor of Scott's at the DEA, Sewell said he knew of Scott's relationship with Brown and had never discouraged him from pursuing it, even though Scott had not been able to get Brown to formally enroll as an official DEA confidential informant. He said that DEA agents are encouraged to develop sources like Brown.

Under cross-examination, however, Sewell acknowledged that if he'd known that forms related to the seizure of the pickup truck were incorrect, he would not have approved them.

The defense's second witness, retired DEA agent John Driscoll, provided the day's only real fireworks. Driscoll, who once ran the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility, was qualified as an expert on asset forfeiture and handling confidential sources, but was tripped up by questioning from prosecutors about agents' discretion when filling out paperwork.

+3 Prosecution completes case at trial of former DEA agent Chad Scott; defense is up next Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the federal trial of former narcotics agent Chad Scott, capping a day of testimony that careened from…

DEA agents in the field are expected to rely on their training, experience and guidance from superiors when determining how to respond in areas that are not explicitly covered by agency policy, Driscoll said. Voluntary forfeitures, such as Brown surrendering the truck to Scott, are one of those areas. Whether Scott put the location of the seizure as Houston or Metairie was within the agent's discretion, Driscoll said.

Further, he added, DEA agents are burdened with paperwork and have limited time, so they often use "a lot of cut and paste" when filling out the forms.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree seized on that in his cross-examination.

"Is it your testimony that it's OK to lie as long as you're busy?" Duree asked.

"No," Driscoll replied. "We've got these time constraints we are working off."

"Is it your testimony that it's OK to lie as long as you have a lot of stuff going on?" Duree fired back.

"No," an exasperated Driscoll said. "I'm trying to tell you what I'm taking from my personal experience."

Duree also repeatedly asked Driscoll to cite policy sections by number that would back up his assertions.

"I don't know, sir," Driscoll said. "I don't memorize numbers. That's not the way my brain works."

+3 Trafficker recounts violence in the Houston drug trade in trial of ex-DEA agent Chad Scott One thing missing from the lengthy forays inside the the Houston drug trade during the first six days of the Chad Scott trial is violence.

The defense's final witness was Bill McSherry, a supervisor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans. McSherry told the jury that he always advised attorneys to show trial exhibits to witnesses ahead of their testimony, implying that's what Scott was doing when he took pictures of Perralta to Brown in jail.

McSherry also said that Brown was not the most important witness in the trial against Perralta and that three other witnesses had identified Perralta.

After McSherry's testimony, the defense rested.

+3 Former federal drug task force member says he helped Chad Scott in alleged lies Karl Newman was an admitted philanderer, drug user and thief. He was also a longtime agent assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task …