Prosecutors rested their case Monday at the first-degree murder trial of alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason after calling several dozen witnesses since the trial opened two weeks ago.

Attorneys for Gleason, 27, began calling their own witnesses Monday, but Gleason will not be among them. The defendant said in court that he would not testify in his own defense.

It was not clear whether both sides would deliver their closing arguments to the jury Monday or Tuesday.

Gleason, who is White, is accused of fatally shooting two Black men in the city and firing into the home of a Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard, all over a four-day period in September 2017.

+3 Jury shown video of accused serial killer Kenneth Gleason removing license plate from car Nine hours before Kenneth Gleason allegedly killed the first of two Black men he's accused of fatally shooting in September 2017, surveillance…

He's standing trial only in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting death of Donald Smart on Alaska Street just north of the LSU campus.

But evidence from the fatal Sept. 12, 2017, shooting of Bruce Cofield near the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Florida Boulevard, as well as the Sept. 11, 2017, nonfatal shooting on Sandy Ridge Drive was also introduced at the trial.

Cofield, 59, was gunned down as he sat at a bus stop near the intersection off Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway. He was homeless at the time. Smart, 49, was shot to death as he walked to his overnight shift at Louie's Cafe, where he was a dishwasher.

Gleason faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The verdict must be unanimous.

Gleason also was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the Cofield slaying, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the non-fatal shooting in which he's accused of firing three shots into the home of a Black family on his street, Sandy Ridge Drive.

Prosecutors said Gleason is linked to Cofield's killing and the non-fatal shooting through DNA evidence, and to both deadly shootings and the non-fatal incident through ballistics evidence.

+3 Alleged Baton Rouge serial killer's lawyer calls DNA analysis 'a science experiment' An attorney for alleged serial killer Kenneth Gleason on Friday challenged DNA results that prosecutors say linked him to the 2017 slaying of …

The 9 mm gun used in the shootings was never found.

Gleason purchased a CZ 9mm gun with a 15-round magazine in November 2016 and applied for a silencer on July 20, 2017, less than two months before the shootings began, according to prior trial testimony.

Authorities said the nighttime shootings were apparently random and possibly racially motivated. An FBI agent testified last week that Gleason searched the internet between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, 2017, for topics such as White nationalism, genocide, Nazi propaganda and gun silencers.

+3 Alleged serial killer searched for Nazi, White nationalist topics, FBI agent says at his trial A White Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting two Black men and firing into the home of a Black family, all in September 2017, searched …

Gleason's lawyers have said he studied German at LSU. He attended the university for one year starting in the fall of 2012.