Three experienced judges currently seated in the 19th Judicial District Court are running to fill a vacancy on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
The race pits Democratic hopeful Donald Johnson, the chief judge of the 19th JDC, against fellow District Judges Hunter Greene and Beau Higginbotham, both Republican candidates. All three are vying for the seat being vacated by Judge J. Michael McDonald, who has surpassed the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for the court.
The 1st Circuit includes 16 parishes in central Louisiana. The winner earns a 10-year term on a subdistrict within the East Baton Rouge Parish district.
The state’s early voting period begins Tuesday, with five advance voting locations available in East Baton Rouge Parish. The period ends Nov 1, and election day is Nov. 8.
Hunter Greene
Greene, 56, had four careers before turning 35. He studied mechanical engineering, then spent time working as an accountant before he dabbled in international trade and finance. After graduating law school, Greene worked for four years as a legislative auditor, then he left to start his own family law and tax attorney practice.
In 2005, Greene was elected to the legislature, becoming a state representative for the 66th district. During his time there, he served as chairman of the Ways and Means committee. Greene spent 10 years crafting laws in the state house before he was elected a family court judge.
“As a judge, there’s a lot of obligations that you have,” he said. "A lot of things that weigh on your mind. I have to go into any decision-masking process with a clear mind and I try to be the calm voice of reason. In family court, a lot of times, there’s not a calming voice.”
Greene said he has no intentions of bringing his legislative pen to the court of appeals.
“I did that and I enjoyed my time there. I don’t want to go back to it. That’s a policy making role,” he said. “As a judge, I can't second guess what the legislature did. I have to go by what they drafted and what they passed, and presume that they know what they're doing over there. I've been part of that process. You have to interpret the law as it's written not about how you want it.”
Beau Higginbotham
Higginbotham, 48, is the youngest of the three candidates, but he’s far from unfamiliar with the terrain. The son of former 1st Circuit appeal judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th district judge Leo Higginbotham, he grew up in the world of writs and rulings.
“It wasn't a period of my life when I wasn't in the courthouse,” he said. “I've been here the entire time, and I believe that everybody should have their day in court.”
Beau Higginbotham joined the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office immediately after graduating from law school in 2003. He stayed there for 11 years and successfully prosecuted high-profile cases like that of Shedran Williams, who killed Baton Rouge police Lt. Vicki Wax with her own revolver at an old Walmart along Perkins Road in May 2004. Williams was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to death.
As a judge, Higginbotham presided over the trial of Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason in 2021. Gleason committed suicide shortly after being transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola after being convicted of killing two Black men in 2017.
“I've always been about protecting peoples’ rights, whether they are defendants, victims of crime or even a law-abiding citizen,” Higginbotham said. “It's always been about that. And that's what I've done every single day for almost 20 years.”
The judge said he aims to bring consistency to the appeals court, and said he will lean on his robust trial court experience. If elected, he could serve multiple terms before aging out of the seat.
He said he’s been described as a “tough, but fair” judge and his approach has not changed since he was originally elected in 2014.
“I believe that everybody should have their day in court. And if there is a conviction, then there's got to be real consequences for the people who put our citizens and our families at risk with this behavior that they're doing right now,” Higginbotham said. “I'm going to give you a chance. If this is your first time in the judicial system, we don't want you to come back. So I'm going to give you a chance to prove to me, but also to the state and the citizens, that you've learned your lesson. If you don't, then we're going to put you in jail, because you're showing me that you don't wish to abide by those rules.”
Donald Johnson
Johnson, the longest-tenured judge in the running, touts his experience as the key attribute separating him from his opponents. Johnson, 68, was elected to the 19th JDC bench in 1999, about 15 years before Greene and Higginbotham made their debuts. He said appellate judges should have broad-based knowledge across several disciplines to review the cases that come before them.
“Appellate court judges should have a skill set beyond that of a law degree,” Johnson said. “I think that is the vision that, eventually, states will move toward, and require judges to get a multi-disciplinary education.”
Johnson says he champions a non-traditional paradigm of justice, presiding over several specialty courts to address drug addiction and re-introduce imprisoned defendants back into society. He’s currently teaming up with his twin brother and fellow 19th District Judge Ron Johnson to bring a veterans court program to the JDC next year and recently announced that he’s piloting a specialized domestic violence intervention court.
Johnson envisions a model where the corrective phase of criminal justice is introduced at the front end of the system, instead of the back, through programs aimed at rehabilitating criminals before they offend.
“Every conduct violation, or every subpar standard of normative behavior is funneled, for the most part, into the criminal justice system,” Johnson said. “Particularly in the state of Louisiana, where mental-health challenges and substance abuse problems are so predominant. And that’s driving all of this conduct into the crime model. So if you’re going to funnel all of that work into a legal system, we should bring the corrective model out from the back and put it into the front.”