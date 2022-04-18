A prosecutor is denying accusations that detectives duped a court official into signing search warrants in the case of a Baton Rouge woman charged with murder in her boyfriend's 2015 poisoning and suspected in her husband's suspicious 2016 death.
Meshell Hale's new attorneys alleged in January that detectives "intentionally" misled 19th Judicial District Commissioner Nicole Robinson in order to obtain search warrants that authorities say resulted in the collection of incriminating evidence against Hale. They want the evidence obtained using that warrant thrown out.
But, in a recent filing, an East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor said the detectives presented more than enough evidence to justify granting a search warrant.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings also wrote that "the resulting investigation revealed compelling evidence that Meshell Hale killed both men."
Hale, 54, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to stand trial June 27 on a first-degree murder charge in the June 2015 poisoning death of her live-in boyfriend, Damian Skipper. She faces life in prison if found guilty as charged.
She has not been charged in the March 2016 death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., but a state appeals court ruled in 2020 that prosecutors can present evidence at Hale's murder trial about the suspicious death of Noflin. His charred body was found inside his burned truck in New Orleans.
Hale was married to Noflin, 42, at the time of Skipper's death. The cause of Skipper's death was determined to be barium poisoning after his body was exhumed following Noflin's suspicious death. Skipper was 41.
A hearing is set for May 12 on defense lawyer James Manasseh's request to suppress all evidence obtained via the search warrants.
The January suppression motion centers on a 2016 Jeep Patriot that, according to authorities, was caught on a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in LaPlace following Noflin's truck — less than two hours before the pickup was found on fire in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward.
The Patriot, traveling two seconds behind Noflin's truck, was rented by Nina Alexander, who was in a domestic relationship with Hale's daughter, Dominique Hale, according to previously filed court documents.
Investigators have been looking into whether Dominique Hale and Alexander had anything to do with the possible dumping of Noflin’s body and truck, court records show.
The suppression motion says Robinson signed a search warrant for the Patriot in early April 2016, and that a police dog named Monty "hit" on, or detected, an accelerant on the rear tire cover near the rear hatch back door. A sample of the cargo area carpet was collected for testing.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab completed its analysis on April 27, 2016, finding "no common ignitable liquid residue was detected," the motion states.
Nearly two weeks later, on May 9, 2016, search warrant applications for the homes and vehicles of Hale and her family referenced the K-9 hit — but did not include the negative test results, the motion says.
Manasseh contends that either New Orleans police Detective Debra Normand, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's Detective Chiquita Broussard, "or both in concert, acted with a reckless disregard for the truth when applications for search warrants were submitted, citing a K-9 hit for accelerant, knowing that subsequent scientific testing had found no accelerant present."
But Cummings responded in her recent court filing that the fact that the crime lab was unable to detect the accelerant "does not make the statement that K-9 Monty detected an accelerant untrue."
"The LSP scientists will be the first to concede that a dog's nose is more sensitive than their laboratory equipment," the prosecutor noted.
Although the sample had been tested before the warrant was signed, Cummings said, the results of the test did not refute the statement that Monty had detected an accelerant.
"Clearly neither the magistrate nor the detectives believed that the results of the LSP crime lab were necessary in order to determine probable cause," she wrote. "If the magistrate had, she would not have signed the warrant."
Cummings also said any reference to Monty or the accelerant "could have easily been left out of" the search warrant application in light of the "additional substantive information" included in the application for the search of Hale's residence on Stoney Creek Avenue.
For instance, Hale told Normand that Noflin was at her residence early in the morning on March 18, 2016, but she denied seeing him again. But cellphone records showed Noflin's and Hale's phone connecting to the same tower closest to her house that evening, Cummings said. Noflin's truck, with his body inside, was found around 11:28 p.m. on Forstall Street in New Orleans.
In addition, records and surveillance video from an Enterprise car rental location in Baton Rouge showed Nina Alexander rented the Jeep Patriot on March 18, 2016, and returned it two days later, the prosecutor stated. Video showed Alexander and a woman matching Dominique Hale's description arrive at the rental facility in a white Camaro on March 18, and return the Patriot two days later; they left the rental store in the same Camaro, which was registered to Alexander.
Normand testified at a hearing in 2020 that Hale bought barium acetate twice in 2015 before Skipper died, and once in 2016 before Noflin's death. Prosecutors have said Hale researched barium acetate on her computer. The week prior to his death, Noflin was hospitalized twice with the same symptoms Skipper had, according to prosecutors.
The cause and manner of Noflin's death remain unclassified. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma and determined he did not inhale any smoke, indicating Noflin was dead before his body was burned.
Cummings has alleged that the motive for "each of the murders" was financial gain.