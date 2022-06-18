Mike Erwin, who served as judge on Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District Court for almost 30 years, died Saturday. He was 72.
The news was confirmed by East Baton Rouge District Attorney and longtime friend Hillar Moore.
A fixture in the Baton Rouge courts, Erwin was involved in Louisiana’s criminal justice system for more than four decades, first working as an assistant city prosecutor, then as an East Baton Rouge assistant district attorney, before he was elected to the 19th Judicial District Court in 1991.
The judge oversaw many prominent Baton Rouge cases, including that of Charlotte and Steven Staggs, both whom he sentenced to 40 months in prison in 2012 and 2015, respectively, for cruelty to a juvenile after Steven Stagg's son was found underweight and burned. Early in his career, the judge also presided over the 1995 case of Henri Broadway, who was convicted and condemned to die for his role in the 1993 ambush killing of Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Betty Smothers. Smothers was the mother of former NFL running back Warrick Dunn.
Erwin was known for speaking bluntly and sometimes colorfully.
“Mike had the knack of just cutting to the chase and spotting the issue, which is hard for lawyers to do,” said Moore, who credited Erwin for encouraging him to pursue a career in law while the two were undergraduate students. “He had that ability more than anyone else I ever knew. He could make something extremely complicated extremely simple.”
The night before his death, Erwin’s wife of 51 years, Sue Erwin, said her husband spent the evening watching the College World Series at George’s Restaurant.
She described Erwin as a lifelong sports fanatic, calling him a “wonderful judge and a good person.”
“He was always the center of attention. He did enjoy that, and he loved talking baseball,” she said. “He loved telling everybody how great his Tigers were.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome expressed her condolences to Erwin’s family Saturday.
“Whenever we lose a leader in our community, it certainly breaks the heart of our community,” she said. “He was part of the fabric of our judicial leadership, so certainly he will be missed.”
A cause of death for Erwin has not been released.