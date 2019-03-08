Newly obtained DNA results that link alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason to a nonfatal 2017 shooting prompted a judge Friday to postpone Gleason's first-degree murder trial that was set to begin Monday.

Gleason's attorney asked for the delay.

Gleason, 24, now will be tried Oct. 21 in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting death of 49-year-old Donald Smart, the second of two black men Gleason is accused of killing.

Gleason, who is white, also is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal Sept. 12, 2017, shooting of 59-year-old Bruce Cofield.

Also, Gleason is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a Sept. 11, 2017, incident in which he allegedly fired three shots into the home of the only black family on the block where he lived with his parents on Sandy Ridge Drive. Two men were inside but not injured.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who is presiding over Gleason's charges, ruled in January that East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors could use evidence of the Sandy Ridge shooting at Gleason's first-degree murder trial in the killing of Smart.

Prior to this week, Gleason was linked to Cofield's killing through DNA evidence, and to both fatal shootings and the nonfatal shooting through ballistics evidence.

But on Friday, prosecutor Dana Cummings revealed during a court hearing that Gleason is now also linked to the Sandy Ridge shooting through DNA evidence. She obtained those DNA results Wednesday.

Gleason's attorney, Chris Alexander, filed a motion Friday to continue the trial scheduled for Monday, arguing he hasn't had a chance to test the new DNA results or challenge them.

"I have one opportunity to defend Mr. Gleason before a jury. That's it," Alexander told the judge. "I'm dealing with a young man's life."

Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family, meaning Gleason would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying.

Cummings offered to withdraw the Sandy Ridge evidence from the trial that was slated for Monday, but Alexander argued the fatal and nonfatal shootings are too intertwined to do that at this point in the case.

The prosecutor pledged to use the Sandy Ridge evidence at the October trial, saying the new DNA results turned "good evidence" into "very good" evidence.

"My case is even better next time around," she said.

Louisiana law allows for a first-degree murder charge when there are multiple killings, so East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors will introduce evidence of Cofield's slaying at Gleason's trial in Smart's death.

Authorities have said the three nighttime shootings in which Gleason is charged were apparently random and possibly racially motivated.

Cofield was shot as he sat at a bus stop on Florida Street near South Acadian Thruway. Thirteen shell casings were recovered from the scene, and 10 bullets were removed from his body, Saundra Watts, a Baton Rouge police detective, testified previously in the case.

Smart, who was killed while walking to his overnight shift at Louie's Cafe, was shot at the Alaska Street BREC park on the back side of the LSU campus. Ten shell casings were found at the scene, and four bullets were recovered from his body.

Gleason allegedly shot both men, then stood over them and fired more bullets, authorities have said.