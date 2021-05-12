A Baton Rouge teenager accused of shooting a 74-year-old woman to death during an attempted burglary at her home near Tiger Bend and Antioch roads two years ago will be examined by psychiatrists, a judge has decided.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham appointed a two-doctor sanity panel at the behest of Xavier Cade's attorney.

Cade turned 15 several weeks before the fatal shooting of Angela Haymon on Dec. 30, 2019. Now, at the age of 16, he faces a second-degree murder charge.

"The accused may lack the mental competence to assist in the defense of this matter based on observations of defendant's counsel and investigators; and/or information from the defendant's family," Margaret Lagattuta, who represents Cade, wrote last week in requesting the appointment of a sanity commission.

"The accused may have been suffering from mental illness at the time of the alleged commission of the crime," she added, "and as a result thereof, is not responsible under the law for whatever actions he may have done at that time."

Lagattuta asked that two psychiatrists evaluate Cade and report back on his capacity to help his defense, and whether he suffered from mental illness at the time of the offense.

Higginbotham on Monday signed an order appointing two doctors to evaluate Cade. The judge scheduled a sanity hearing for Aug. 5.

Cade is set to stand trial Sept. 20.

Haymon's daughter, Becky Everton, said Wednesday the family is "not out for blood" but wants fair, adequate justice.

"We are going to just watch and see what the evaluation is," she said. "We're just patiently waiting."

Haymon was investigating a noise under her carport on Morel Avenue in the Antioch Villa subdivision when Cade shot her in the chest, authorities have said.

Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens — Xavier Cade and his brother — and shot Cade while he fled. Cade was arrested after undergoing surgery.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's officials have said the hunting rifle used to kill Haymon had been stolen a week earlier from a vehicle parked right across the street from her house.

Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years if found guilty as charged.

His brother, 17-year-old Jerome Cade, stands accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's house. A juvenile court judge last year found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade.