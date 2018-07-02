A convicted sex offender accused of pretending to be a police officer before kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old boy in Baker pleaded not guilty Monday to a half-dozen felony charges.

Mark David Russell, 55, of Baker, had been booked April 30 on counts of first-degree rape, false imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer. Prosecutors ultimately charged him June 25 with third-degree rape, sexual battery, molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability, crime against nature, false impersonation of a peace officer and second-degree kidnapping.

Russell had been convicted 25 years ago of sex crimes involving boys ages 6 to 13 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Russell’s attorney, Ron Haley Jr., said outside court Monday that Russell is openly gay and that the crime against nature charge shouldn’t have been filed.

“This is only charged, in my opinion, because it’s man-on-man. I think that’s anti-gay,” Haley said.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said crime against nature is an appropriate charge for the non-consensual acts Russell allegedly committed.

“The criminal charges instituted against Mark Russell have nothing to do with his race, religion, or sexual preference,” Moore wrote in an email. “The charges have to do with the violation of the laws of our State.”

Haley said he also has a problem with prosecutors charging his client with molesting a person with a physical or mental disability. The charge states that the boy was “incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity.”

Haley, however, said the arrest warrant makes no mention of any mental infirmity. Prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter had said during a May 25 court hearing that the boy has special needs.

The boy, who had been kicked out of his home, told police he was walking down a road in Baker on April 25 when a vehicle that appeared to be a police car stopped next to him. Russell, the driver, offered the teen a ride and then took him to his own home on Baker Boulevard, a police report says. The teen said he felt comfortable at first because he thought he was getting help from an officer after he saw the vehicle equipped with lights and sirens and a police-type vest on the front seat.

Russell told the boy he used to be a police officer, according to the report. He had not.

Investigators said Russell offered the teen a place to stay and the boy accepted, but Russell soon became sexually aggressive by performing sex acts on the boy, trying to use sex toys and playing video of child pornography in the home. Russell locked the teen in a bedroom and would not let him use a telephone, police said. The boy eventually escaped after Russell left a door unlocked.

Russell, who tried to commit suicide May 8, is currently in custody on $285,000 bail. He appeared Monday before state District Judge Lou Daniel. His next court date is Aug. 1.