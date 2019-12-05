The founder of the Baton Rouge-based United Cajun Navy testified Thursday that a yearlong "smear campaign" by a social media group and several individuals has left his nonprofit disaster relief organization "dead in the water."

Todd Terrell, who also serves as president of United Cajun Navy, is seeking permanent restraining orders against eight individuals from five states, including Thomas Bever, founder of the Facebook group Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks.

United Cajun Navy offers security help to Baton Rouge synagogues after Pittsburgh attack Rabbi Gabe Greenberg of Congregation Beth Israel in Metairie was already feeling the larger community's support in the wake of the mass shooti…

Terrell testified that Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks was created to root out fraud among the various Cajun Navy rescue groups, but he said his group has always operated above board.

Terrell, in separate petitions for protection from stalking filed in the 19th Judicial District Court, alleges a relentless pattern of harassment and cyberstalking on the part of the defendants.

He claims Bever, through the Cajun Navy Wiki Leaks Facebook page, has posted false police reports about Terrell and United Cajun Navy and spread other false information.

Terrell testified in state District Judge Tim Kelley's courtroom in Baton Rouge that the alleged stalking and harassment has had a devastating impact on United Cajun Navy and its ability to solicit donations and carry out its mission.

"We are constantly being battered with false claims," Terrell said, referring to the negative barrage as a "smear campaign."

"We're dead in the water right now," he noted.

Baton Rouge lawyer Jarvis Antwine, who represents Bever and the seven other defendants in the case, argued to Kelley that there has been no stalking, cyberstalking or harassment.

"At best, it's defamation. That's not why we're here," Antwine told the judge.

Terrell alleges in court documents that Bever "knows every move I make and sent (a) text that I need to resign and that he won't stop until he brings me down. He has got people watching and keeping up with where I am at all times."

Terrell was the only witness to testify Thursday. He did so the entire day. The hearing will resume Dec. 12, when the defense will present its case.

The other defendants are Kip Coltrin, Jeremy James Ellis, Melissa Warren Harcus, Denise Marguerite Brunson, Deborah Kay Asuncion, Alice Johnson and Gloria McCracken Godwin.

United Cajun Navy is one of about a half-dozen rescue groups, all with some version of Cajun Navy in their name, that grew out of a grassroots response to massive flooding in New Orleans in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina and a month later in southwest Louisiana during Hurricane Rita.

The groups use boats and high-water vehicles to respond to natural disasters.

One of the more well-known groups is Cajun Navy 2016, which is based in Watson.

There also is America's Cajun Navy, whose founder, Scott resident John Adam Billiot Jr., was arrested in October on a felony theft charge. The criminal complaint involves a GoFundMe account Billiot is said to have set up to help with the care of specific foster children and their foster parents and to buy Christmas presents for the children. But only a portion of the money was used to benefit the foster children, the arrest report says.