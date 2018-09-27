The brother of former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in a 2016 drive-by shooting that injured no one.

Derrick Guice, 22, of Baton Rouge, already has served nine months in jail since his arrest, so under the state's good-time provisions he should be released soon, his attorney, Neal Wilkinson, said Thursday.

Derrick Guice was charged originally as a principal to attempted second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of illegal use of a weapon. His two-year prison term was imposed by state District Judge Fred Crifasi.

Two other Baton Rouge men — Trashone Coats and Michael Onyedinma, both 19 — remain charged as principals to attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Derrick Guice has no deal to testify against Coats or Onyedinma, Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson has said previously that Derrick Guice was driving a car in which two men got out and fired numerous shots at another man who was not injured. The Nov. 3, 2016, shooting on Nebraska Street left the front of two homes riddled with bullets.

The gunfire came the day after two other shootings — one in which up-and-coming rapper and McKinley High School student Keondrae Ricks was killed — in the Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood. Police have said the gunfire and shootings that followed the death of Ricks, 18, were retaliatory.

Derrick Guice also was arrested in November for marijuana possession and resisting an officer while he was free on bail in the attempted murder case, but East Baton Rouge Parish court records show those charges were dismissed Sept. 13.

+2 Brother of ex-LSU football star, two other men set for trial next month in 2016 drive-by shooting A Baton Rouge judge left in place Wednesday a Sept. 24 trial date for the brother of former LSU football star Derrius Guice and two others acc…