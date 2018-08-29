A Baton Rouge judge left in place Wednesday a Sept. 24 trial date for the brother of former LSU football star Derrius Guice and two others accused in a 2016 drive-by shooting.

Derrick Guice, 22, Trashone Coats, 19, and Michael Onyedinma, also 19, each are charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Neal Wilkinson, a Baton Rouge lawyer who filed a motion in May seeking to become Derrick Guice's new attorney, said Wednesday that Guice was allegedly driving a car in which two men got out and fired numerous shots at another man who was not injured. The shooting left the front of two homes riddled with bullets.

Guice is not alleged to have fired any shots, Wilkinson added.

Guice, Coats, Onyedinma and their attorneys were in state District Judge Fred Crifasi's courtroom Wednesday for a pretrial conference.

Wilkinson asked the judge to postpone the trial so he could come up to speed on the case, but Crifasi denied the request, saying next month's trial date has been set for some time and hearings have been held in the case.

The judge did not rule on Wilkinson's motion to enroll as attorney for Guice, who has a court-appointed lawyer. Wilkinson said he plans to meet Thursday with Crifasi and prosecutor Kory Tauzin.

The Nov. 3, 2016, drive-by incident in which Guice, Coats and Onyedinma are charged came the day after two other shootings — one of them fatal — in the Old South Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Up-and-coming rapper and McKinley High School student Keondrae Ricks, 18, was shot to death just after midnight Nov. 2, 2016, as he rode his bike on Nebraska Street. That shooting occurred in the same block as the one allegedly involving Guice and his co-defendants.

Just hours after Ricks was gunned down, Baton Rouge rapper Kentrell "YoungBoy Never Broke Again" Gaulden was involved in a nonfatal drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street. Gaulden was one of two gunmen who hopped out of a car and opened fire at several people, a police report stated. Another passenger in the car with Gaulden was shot in the neck during the gunfire but survived.

Gaulden pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm, was given a suspended 10-year prison term and put on probation for three years.

Police have described the gunfire and shootings that followed Ricks' death as retaliatory.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in July 2017 declined to indict Coats and another man, Monte Carey, in Ricks' slaying. The grand jury neither indicted the two men on second-degree murder nor cleared them.

Guice appeared in court Wednesday in an orange prison jumpsuit. He had been free on bail for a time in the attempted murder case involving Coats and Onyedinma, but then-state District Judge Tony Marabella revoked his bail after Guice was arrested in November for marijuana possession and resisting an officer.

Coats also is scheduled for trial Sept. 12 in state District Judge Bonnie Jackson's courtroom for possession of a stolen firearm. The gun was tracked back to a Government Street pawnshop burglary in July 2016.

Derrius Guice is now a member of the Washington Redskins. He was injured in the team's first preseason game and is out for the year.