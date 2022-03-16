A Baton Rouge man used fake high school diplomas and transcripts, impersonators and even inmates in an elaborate two-year scheme to enrich himself by defrauding the federal student loan system of $1.4 million.
A 2020 federal grand jury indictment accused Elliott Sterling of filing bogus paperwork to enroll individuals at Baton Rouge Community College by misrepresenting academic records, income and the number of dependents on loan applications.
Prosecutor Rene Salomon told a federal district court jury Wednesday that Sterling — whom he described as a "fraudster" — pretended to be a college student 180 times and falsified academic qualifications for 168 students.
Some 150 students listed their mother's maiden name of "Sterling" as the answer to a security question on federal student loan applications, the prosecutor noted. Sterling also bought 42 bogus high school transcripts for $5,000, he said.
That jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Sterling on all 15 counts he faced.
The panel also ordered the forfeiture of more than $422,000 in fraud proceeds that the FBI seized from Sterling in the form of a $130,000 cashier's check and $292,000-plus from credit union accounts in his name.
An FBI agent testified Wednesday that the rest of the money Sterling fraudulently obtained from the U.S. Department of Education and the Small Business Administration between September 2017 and November 2019 is gone.
Salomon told the jury that Sterling "blew" $253,000 at casinos across the country.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled Sterling's sentencing for July 7. He remains free.
Sterling, who does not have a law degree but represented himself during the trial, loudly insisted during his closing argument to the jury Wednesday that "you are not looking at a criminal." He said his business, Sterling Educational Consulting, "was never to enrich myself."
But Salomon and fellow prosecutor Elizabeth White argued that's precisely what Sterling did, with the former saying he did so by "lying, cheating and stealing."
When asked for documentation by BRCC, Sterling assisted the students with providing false information, his indictment alleged. Sterling would occasionally present himself as a student or pay others to impersonate students at BRCC, prosecutors said.
Sterling also concealed his role as the preparer of the student loan applications, Salomon said.
Salomon argued that Sterling "hijacked the process" and "exploited each and every one" of his clients.
Some of the financial aid — thousands of dollars — was in the names of two inmates, the prosecutor said.
"Who's on the phone talking to those inmates? This man!" he said, pointing at Sterling.
Salomon said Sterling kept 66% of the money he obtained for students.
"The guts of the case is Sterling's greed," he said.
Sterling, who proclaimed his innocence and said he didn't "hustle" his clients but was being punished for "making money," told the jury that "today is the day I truly believe justice will be served."
It took the panel just over an hour to find him guilty on the 15 counts of wire fraud, financial aid fraud and money laundering.
"The defendant was not helping people, he was helping himself," White told the jury in the government's rebuttal closing argument. "The defendant exploited the students; he used them. He chose people that he could exploit."
Prosecutors said Sterling would give the students some of the money he obtained for them but didn't tell them it had to be repaid.
"Who is stuck with the bill?" Salomon asked the jury. 'The students that he manipulated, along with the taxpayers."