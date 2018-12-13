Two Baton Rouge men were sent to federal prison Thursday following their convictions as felons in possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported.
Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Demarcus Fleming, 38, to more than 9½ years and Adam C. Metevia, 22, to 27 months, Fremin said.
Fleming had been previously convicted in East Baton Rouge Parish of cocaine possession and attempted possession of a firearm when he was found in possession of a gun on July 5, 2017, Fremin stated.
"The Court has an absolute obligation to protect the community and, based on your drug use and behavior in the past, it is not a stretch for the Court to find that you pose a serious risk to the public," Dick said to Fleming.
Metevia, who had been convicted in East Baton Rouge on a drug offense, was found in possession of a gun on Nov. 14, 2017, at a fast-food restaurant near the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard, Fremin said.
Dick ordered Fleming and Metevia to forfeit the guns. Metevia also was ordered to forfeit 21 rounds of ammunition found in his pockets.