Seven weeks after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a 2018 profanity-filled confrontation with a young party-goer, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard is no longer on probation.

A Baton Rouge state judge Tuesday terminated Bernard's 90-day probation early after she completed all the conditions of her probation, which included performing 20 hours of community service, completing an effective decision-making class, and writing a letter of apology to the victim's family.

+3 After profanity-laced encounter at teen party, School Board's Connie Bernard pleads guilty Embattled East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from her 2018 arrest …

District Judge Will Jorden also set aside Bernard's guilty plea.

"Ms. Bernard’s probation was terminated early and satisfactorily. The guilty plea she entered has been set aside. Under Louisiana law, this is the same as an acquittal," her attorney, John McLindon, said.

Bernard, 59, had pleaded guilty Dec. 10 to a charge of entering and remaining after being forbidden, which resulted from an August 2018 encounter at a Lakeside home near her residence.

East Baton Rouge prosecutors last month dismissed a simple battery charge against her at the victim's request. She was accused of putting her hands to the neck of a teen party-goer. A viral video captured that moment.

Afterward Bernard faced calls to resign her District 8 seat. Her term expires at the end of 2022. Protesters also marched to Bernard's home last summer as part of an unsuccessful recall effort after she stated in a TV interview that people needed to know more about the life of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — and for shopping online for clothes amid a board debate over renaming Lee High School. The school is now called Liberty High School.