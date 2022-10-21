The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended an East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court judge without pay for 180 days Friday for abusing her power to hold people in contempt.
Judge Charlene Charet Day, who has served on the Family Court in Baton Rouge since 2011, violated the law when she issued a bench warrant that resulted in a teacher being arrested at the school where she works.
The Louisiana Judiciary Commission, which investigates complaints of judicial conduct statewide, recommended the six-month suspension to the high court in July, finding that Day violated rules of conduct and committed “willful misconduct” when she locked up litigants in her courtroom for contempt of court.
Day was directed to pay the commission a $6,260 fine. The justices unanimously agreed that a suspension was warranted, though one thought a less-severe penalty was required.
“Judge Day’s conduct harmed the integrity of and respect for the judiciary,” First District justice William Crain wrote in the prevailing opinion. “When a judge abuses the immense power to deprive a person of their liberty, it has a profound effect on public confidence in the judiciary.”
Day violated the rules of procedure in August 2019 when she issued an improper bench warrant against the stepmother of a child involved in a visitation case and had the woman arrested at an elementary school, the court determined. The woman taught at the school, which her stepson attended as a student, according to Friday’s opinion.
The Judiciary Commission said the warrant was improper because the stepmother was not listed as a party to the visitation rights case, was never served a subpoena and had no involvement in the proceedings when Day ordered her to appear in court.
Day said she thought the woman was standing in for the child’s father while was on a military deployment, according to the order. She argued that she “acted in good faith” and believed the woman’s failure to appear for the hearing was a “direct” contempt.
Justices ruled that since Day’s order was verbal, and not in writing, it didn’t meet the legal requirements for a subpoena.
Justices noted that Day was the subject of a previous complaint that resulted in her agreeing to a confidential “admonishment” in 2018. In 2017, Day held an attorney who represented himself in her courtroom in contempt and ordered him to be jailed for 30 days. The commission said she never allowed the lawyer to speak in his own defense, as required by law, and she only had the power to jail him for up to 24 hours.
While Fifth District justice Jefferson Hughes III agreed that Day erred, he disagreed with the severity of her punishment.
“If a party who has been served fails to appear for trial, trial may proceed without that party,” Hughes wrote in a partial dissent. “It is not the responsibility of the trial judge to round up the participants.”