As a former New Orleans prosecutor and current East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney, she has sat countless times in court listening to crime victims give heart-rending impact statements at the sentencing of persons she prosecuted.

But on Feb. 26, the 35-year-old prosecutor found herself in the unenviable position of delivering her own victim impact statement in a Baton Rouge courtroom as the Brusly man who violently attacked her in 2013 sat just a few feet away after admitting his guilt.

Akeem Markees Yarbrough, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree battery in the Nov. 21, 2013, assault on East Lakeshore Drive at the LSU lakes and was sentenced to five years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm on a police officer in an Oct. 11, 2017, road-rage incident that ultimately led to Yarbrough's arrest later that month in the attack on the prosecutor.

More than five years after the attack, she finally got the chance to confront her attacker Feb. 26 as she stood behind a lectern in state District Judge Mike Erwin's courtroom.

"I'm going to stand here because this is where I stand," she began. "I've stood in this very courtroom and asked prospective jurors, 'Who decides? Who chooses where a crime will occur? When? Who chooses whom the victim will be?' Very soon the jurors all start to get it. Criminals decide. Criminals choose.

"You, sir, chose poorly."

She concluded her lengthy statement with messages to Yarbrough and the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy, Henry Martinez, who made the arrest in October 2017.

"All I have ever wanted this man to know is that he didn't get away with what he did to me," she said. "Thank you for making that possible."

The day after Yarbrough pleaded guilty — and received concurrent five-year prison terms plus active supervised probation for five years when he is released — his victim sat down with The Advocate for an interview at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. She has not been identified by name in previous articles about the incident, and requested that her anonymity continue.

On the evening of the attack, as she had done so many times before as an LSU law student and then as a prosecutor in Baton Rouge, she set out for her normal jog on East Lakeshore with her headphones on.

Without warning, she was grabbed from behind and choked unconscious.

"I never saw this man's face when he attacked me. All I saw was his arm around my neck," she said in her interview. She also never heard him speak.

The prosecutor said home surveillance video captured Yarbrough sprinting toward her from behind just before the attack.

When she regained consciousness after the assault, her attacker was nowhere to be found, so she called 911 and began running through yards, frantically knocking on the doors of homes with lights on, hoping someone would answer her cries for help and let her inside. Finally, someone did.

A woman answered the door at one of the beautiful homes lining Lakeshore Drive, took the phone from the prosecutor and gave the 911 operator her address. As it turned out, the group of women gathered at the home for a dinner party had all worked at the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office in the 1970s and 1980s.

"One of them said to me,`You were meant to come here tonight,'" the prosecutor said.

She now calls the women her "guardian angels."

The prosecutor said in her interview that the women have called to check on her, and she has gone to lunch with them.

She recalled not allowing the women to touch her the night of the attack in case her attacker's DNA was on her. It was, but because Yarbrough had no prior criminal record, his DNA was not in any law enforcement databases and he remained free.

When Yarbrough was arrested in October 2017 for pointing a gun at Martinez, the sheriff's deputy, his DNA was collected and a match was made to the prosecutor's attack.

After four years, the prosecutor said, she thought her attacker would never be caught and she was "in a good place, honestly" in 2017. Then word of an arrest came.

"I was just immediately reduced to tears. I was in shock."

She acknowledged in court that news of the arrest was not a "joyous" occasion for her.

"The Band-Aid that I had put over this wound had suddenly been pulled off and the wound was actively bleeding," she said.

She learned following Yarbrough's arrest that he had worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office from January 2016 until October of that year.

The prosecutor also learned shortly after the assault on her that someone else had called 911 to report the attack. A woman was sitting in her car in a driveway, waiting on a friend to go running, when she saw a man on top of the prosecutor. She opened her car door, shouted something, and quickly slammed the door. The startled attacker ran off.

The prosecutor said in court that the woman "saved my life" by placing herself in "unimaginable danger."

"She could not have known if this man was armed, would turn and shoot her, or just simply run after her and make her his victim, too."

The prosecutor said she knows the woman's name but has not met her yet.

"I want to publicly and hopefully one day in person thank this very brave woman," she said in Erwin's courtroom. "But for her, I wouldn't be alive and standing here today."

The prosecutor said in her interview that Yarbrough's ultimate intentions that night remain "unclear," and that is fine with her.

"I'm glad that I don't know that," she said.

She continues to jog but hasn't jogged the path where the attack occurred since that night, and she bought a dog with a "fierce" bark.

She also believes the ordeal has made her a better prosecutor, one who not only focuses on proving the elements of a crime but also pays special attention to victims and what they are going through.

She said she considers herself a "survivor," not a "victim." And she made it clear she does not forgive her attacker.

"This man is not worthy of my forgiveness."