Lee Turner Jr. began working for CarQuest Auto Parts in Baton Rouge just 11 days before the then-21-year-old fatally shot two employees, both husbands and fathers, during a Sunday afternoon robbery in 2011.

Turner visited the company's Airline Highway location twice on March 27, 2011, the day of the slayings, introducing himself to manager Edward "Eddie" Gurtner III that morning and returning just before the 3 p.m. closing.

Gurtner, 43, of Denham Springs, was shot 12 times — including several times in the back — as he tried to run from Turner.

Randy Chaney, 55, of Greenwell Springs, who was the assistant manager of the company's Staring Lane location, was helping out at the Airline Highway store, near Siegen Lane, that ill-fated day when he was shot once in the back of the head by Turner.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury convicted Turner on two counts of first-degree murder in May 2015 and recommended he receive the death penalty. State District Judge Richard Anderson, who presided over the trial, imposed that sentence several months later.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments from Turner's appellate lawyers and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

Turner, now 28 and formerly of New Orleans, is urging the high court to reverse his conviction and death sentence and either order a new trial or a new sentencing hearing. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office is asking the justices to affirm the jury's verdicts.

Turner's attorneys complain in his Supreme Court appeal about, among other things, the jury selection process; his 11-hour interrogation by East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's detectives during which he eventually confessed; graphic crime scene photos shown to the jury; a frantic 911 call made by Gurtner's wife and played during the guilt and penalty phases of the trial; and a search warrant that led to the discovery of bank bags and CarQuest deposit slips in a garbage can outside the Ritterman Avenue home where he was staying with an uncle.

Capital Appeals Project lawyers Caroline Tillman, Christopher Murell and Shanita Farris, as well as New Orleans lawyer Timothy Yazbeck, contend Turner did not receive a fair trial.

Assistant District Attorney Allison Rutzen vigorously disputes that contention.

"The trial court went to great lengths to ensure that each phase of defendant's trial ... was conducted in a professional, systematic, and productive manner," she wrote in a Supreme Court filing.

Rutzen added that Turner's trial attorneys, Margaret Lagattuta and Scott Collier, "diligently represented him every step of the way, sparing no expense to present their client's case to the jury in the most favorable light possible."

One of Turner's more explosive Supreme Court claims — one made previously in a motion for a new trial that Anderson denied — is that prosecutors systematically excluded blacks from the jury, which consisted of nine white jurors, two black jurors and one Hispanic juror.

First Assistant District Attorney Tracey Barbera, who prosecuted Turner, has described as offensive and unfounded the accusation that she discriminated against potential jurors on the basis of their race.

Turner's appellate lawyers maintain the state removed black prospective jurors "vastly disproportionately" than potential white jurors.

"The State's point that two African Americans actually served on Mr. Turner's jury ... does little to mitigate the State's discriminatory pattern, particularly given that one of those jurors was seated after the State had exhausted all of its strikes," the lawyers allege in a Supreme Court filing.

Rutzen counters that Anderson thoroughly considered Turner's objections to the state's challenges lodged at prospective minority jurors.

"Defendant fails to prove that the trial court clearly erred in concluding that no prima facie case of purposeful discrimination was present or in finding that each of the state's reasons was race-neutral," she wrote.

Turner confessed the day after the killings after initially denying any involvement. He said he shot Chaney first, then Gurtner after forcing him to open the store safe. Gurtner died with the store's keys, including a key to the safe, in his hand.

Turner also told detectives he drove past the store with his pregnant girlfriend as investigators scoured the scene the evening of the murders.

Elizabeth Gurtner and one of her sons discovered Eddie Gurtner's body in the store warehouse after he failed to answer his cellphone or the store's phone that Sunday afternoon.

Turner complains about Elizabeth Gurtner's emotional 911 call because it was played twice for the jury.

Turner's attorneys acknowledge the state was entitled to the moral weight of its evidence, but they allege the recording was played a second time "for the purpose of inflaming the jury and undermining the impact of Mr. Turner's mitigating evidence."

Rutzen argues the 911 call was played again to counter testimony about "adverse developmental factors" that had occurred in Turner's life, including the 1998 murder of one of his uncles while the man was working as a security officer.

"Defense counsel knew of the evidence here. They knew that the 911 call had forever memorialized young Jamie Gurtner's and his mother's traumatic experience of finding their murdered relative at the crime scene. But the defense still chose to emphasize the `traumatic effect' the death of defendant's uncle — which he did not witness — had on his life," Rutzen states.

Eddie Gurtner was not scheduled to work the day he was killed but went in to catch up on restocking and to hang a mirror in the store's bathroom. His widow testified that the last photo she has of her husband is a cellphone selfie he took at the store after installing the mirror.