A 40-year-old Gonzales man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale heroin trafficking network based in Ascension Parish and Houston, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced.

Darwin "Zero" Elphage was previously convicted on various heroin charges, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful use of communication facilities.

Elphage was one of 18 people, including 14 from Louisiana, indicted last year by a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge.

Investigative efforts to date have led to the seizure of large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and oxycodone, as well as seven firearms, more than $314,000 in drug proceeds and three vehicles allegedly used in the drug trafficking organization, Fremin said.

