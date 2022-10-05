East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings detailed how a beloved Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer was run over and killed in March 2018. While a jury listened, so did more than three dozen police officers and firefighters who helped fill a Baton Rouge courtroom.
She turned and pointed directly at Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., and told the jurors it was his fault that Christopher Lawton became the city's first officer killed in the line of duty.
The fatal encounter happened March 12, 2018, as Lawton and an undercover detective closed in on Franklin in the parking lot of the Baker Walmart Supercenter. Franklin at the time was a fugitive wanted on felony charges, Cummings explained. He'd been on the run for 10 days amid allegations that he used an AR-15 to hit his girlfriend in the face.
Franklin floored the gas pedal when Lawton opened the passenger door of the U-Haul that Franklin was sitting in and tried to climb inside to make an arrest, Cummings said. Lawton clung to the side of the truck, but was thrown from the fleeing vehicle, which ran over his head and chest as Franklin barreled out of the parking lot, she said.
Lawton, 41, died within minutes, Cummings told jurors during the opening day of testimony in Franklin's manslaughter trial Wednesday. She said the chase actually began March 2, 2018 — 10 days before the incident — when Franklin began eluding law enforcement, despite knowing he was wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
"He made his decision to become a fugitive on that day," she said. "He became a fugitive and continued to do it. He takes no responsibility."
More than 40 police and firefighters, about half of them in uniform, gathered inside the courtroom to listen to the opening salvos at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse.
Franklin's fate will be decided by a jury of six women and six men, a panel that was selected Tuesday. The 37-year-old Zachary man was initially arrested on a slate of charges that included first-degree murder, a potentially capital felony. But Franklin was ultimately indicted in June 2018 on the manslaughter count, which carries up to a 40-year prison sentence if he's convicted.
Testimony was delayed about an hour Wednesday morning as Franklin's legal team wrangled with prosecutors about what could be disclosed to jurors about the arrest warrant that put Lawton and his partner on Franklin's heels. New Orleans lawyer Stavros Panagoulopoulos, who's representing Franklin, argued it would be prejudicial to let the jury know the charges he was being sought on that night. But Cummings said it was at the heart of the case to shed light on the officers' state of mind during the attempted arrest.
After conferring with attorneys from both sides in her chambers for about 50 minutes, District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ruled that prosecutors could use the warrant as evidence, but they could only tell jurors he was being chased for "crimes of violence."
Cummings, during her opening statement, said he was wanted for two "violent felonies." She told the jury she planned to show them surveillance videos, police dash cam footage and several photos from the crime scene along with testimony from witnesses to prove Franklin's guilt.
Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed Lawton and his partner approaching Franklin's U-Haul moments before the truck accelerated forward and began trying to flee the scene. During his attempted getaway, Franklin struck Lawton, who was standing by the passenger’s side door.
Franklin's attorneys indicated that the two officers were working undercover and had on plain clothes when crept up on the moving truck from behind in an unmarked pickup truck. During his opening statement, defense lawyer Anthony Angelette of Gretna said Franklin didn't know he was being arrested because the incident happened so quickly, suggesting that the defendant may have felt like he was being robbed in the moment. He later questioned detectives about reports that Franklin was being hunted down by a biker gang
"There wasn't enough time for any thinking," he told the jury. "They're trying to justify the violation of procedures and protocol that were committed while trying to execute what they call an arrest. Now they're trying to blame all of this on Albert. Ladies and gentlemen, you're going to see it, there were some bad decisions made."
Felps refuted the suggestion he and Lawton were undercover the night of the incident, testifying they both had on police-issued tactical vests that identified them as officers. Felps also said he announced that he was a police officer as he got out of his pickup and said Lawton was wearing a Louisiana State fire marshal badge that signaled he was law enforcement. He also said Franklin knew him from previous encounters and recognized him in the rearview mirror as he approached the U-Haul truck from behind.
Panagoulopoulos said he doesn't expect the heavy law enforcement presence and overwhelming support for Lawton in the courtroom to intimidate jurors.
"I think the desire is a soft manipulation and a soft influence. But I think the jury is going to be smart enough to look through it and look at the facts of the case as they're being presented," he said, noting it's not unusual for large crowds to pack the courtroom for homicide trials.
Franklin told investigators that, after leaving the Walmart, he drove the truck to a secluded wooded area with his passenger, 30-year-old Ashley Chaney, still inside. He said they both got out and ran into the woods.
The U-Haul was eventually discovered on Comite Drive, where police took Franklin and Chaney into custody. Chaney was arrested on an obstruction charge.
Lawton's wife, Shannon, took the stand and testified the two were four months shy of their 20th wedding anniversary when her husband died. Lawton was also survived by the couple's two children, a now-22-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter. Shannon Lawton dabbed away tears when Cummings showed her a photo of her slain husband and she identified Christopher for the jury.
Lawton had been a fulltime Zachary firefighter since 1998 and became a reserve police officer 10 years later. While his police position was a volunteer post, he had received the same training as fulltime officers, city officials said at the time of his death.
The trial resumes at 9:15 a.m. Thursday inside the district courthouse at 300 North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.