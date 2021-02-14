Evidence that prosecutors say is integral to their murder-for-hire case against former Baton Rouge car dealer Hamid Ghassemi can be used at his trial in the 2015 killing of his ex-wife, a state judge has ruled.

That evidence will include testimony of two of Ghassemi's alleged accomplices, both of whom have pleaded guilty, that Ghassemi hired them to kill not only Taherah Ghassemi but also Hamed Ghassemi, the couple's son.

Other evidence that state District Judge Tarvald Smith ruled Wednesday as admissible at Hamid Ghassemi's trial will include testimony of one of those accomplices and another man that Ghassemi paid for his former wife's slaying with cash -- that he pretended to have lost -- from the sale of a car.

"Both the evidence that Hamid Ghassemi hired the assassins to kill both Hamed and Taherah and the evidence that he used the money from the cash sale of a vehicle at the dealership to pay the assassins are part of the integral act of the offense," prosecutor Dana Cummings argued in a written motion seeking to have the evidence deemed admissible at Ghassemi's trial.

"Without this evidence the state would be deprived of the ability to present a complete and truthful account of the murder of Taherah Ghassemi," she wrote on Feb. 5.

Ghassemi, 70, was scheduled to stand trial March 1 on a first-degree murder charge, but a new date will have to be selected because the Louisiana Supreme Court on Thursday extended a statewide moratorium on trials through March 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Ghassemi, who continues to represent himself after firing several attorneys, would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Ghassemi, who owned Import One and Import One Elite on Airline Highway at the time of Taherah Ghassemi's death, is accused of paying $10,000 to have her killed. He had paid his ex-wife $1 million in a divorce settlement.

Daniel Humberto Richter, 38, of Walker, and Tyler Lee Ashpaugh, 26, of Denham Springs, have admitted their roles in the killing.

Richter, who once worked for Hamid Ghassemi, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in exchange for a future 50-year prison term. Richter admitted taking part in Taherah Ghassemi's abduction and killing, and said he buried her body.

Ashpaugh pleaded guilty to manslaughter in return for a future 40-year prison sentence. He said he shot the victim in the head but claimed she was already dead when he shot her.

A forensic pathologist, however, has said Taherah Ghassemi, 54, was still alive but likely unconscious when she was shot, according to records previously filed in the case.

Richter and Ashpaugh told prosecutors they were hired by Hamid Ghassemi to kill both Taherah and Hamed Ghassemi, but the son went out after work that night and was not home when his mother was abducted from her home, Cummings stated in her motion.

Richter also told prosecutors that Hamid Ghassemi used the money from the cash sale of a vehicle to pay the assassins, Cummings wrote. The sale occurred two days before Taherah Ghassemi disappeared. Another man who once worked for Hamid Ghassemi told investigators the money was never deposited into the business account and never located by the business, Cummings said.

A third alleged accomplice, Skyler Williams, 22, of Denham Springs, is charged with first-degree murder in the case and faces a possible life sentence without parole if found guilty on that charge. He was 17 at the time of the killing.

Taherah Ghassemi disappeared April 11, 2015, from her Baton Rouge home. Her body was discovered May 16 of that year in a wooded area in St. Helena Parish.

Hamed Ghassemi has sued his father, Richter, Ashpaugh and Williams for monetary damages over the death of his mother.