A Baton Rouge man's request for bail in his triple-murder case won't be heard until March after he told a judge Friday that his family has hired a New Orleans lawyer to represent him.

Michael Lee Wade, 48, is currently being held without bail on first-degree murder counts in the June 26 killing of his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and her 72-year-old grandmother.

Wade was indicted in mid-October, but five weeks before that his court-appointed attorneys filed a motion for a bond hearing. That hearing was set to take place Friday, but Wade and his family told ad hoc Judge Tony Marabella that Martin Regan has now been hired to defend him.

+4 Baton Rouge man indicted on first-degree murder counts in June triple homicide off South Harrell's Ferry A Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder in the June slaying of his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and he…

Regan, a well-known lawyer, has not enrolled in the case.

Marabella decided to postpone the motion hearing until March 11.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday his office hasn't yet decided whether to seek the death penalty against Wade.

Wade is accused of fatally shooting Crista Mae Sudduth, 35; her 32-year-old boyfriend, Ivy Frank; and her grandmother, Ruby White, in White's Palmer Lane home off South Harrell's Ferry Road.

Authorities have called the killings a "crime of rage." Each victim was shot multiple times.

Sudduth lived at the home with her 14- and 12-year-old boys, who were inside the residence when the shooting began but fled shortly after midnight and survived the attack by hiding in a backyard shed until officers arrived. The older boy called 911 and relayed identifying information about his mother's ex-boyfriend and his vehicle. The 14-year-old also led his younger brother to safety.

Wade was arrested after a short pursuit from the Palmer Lane home to his home about 3 miles away in the Shenandoah neighborhood. He surrendered there when deputies noticed a handgun on his front passenger seat, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has said.

Wade refused to be interviewed shortly after his arrest because he claimed to have been intoxicated, authorities said.

Moore has said officials have found no history of violence by Wade.

Boys who escaped Baton Rouge triple homicide safe with relatives as family copes with great loss Two boys who escaped a shooting rampage that left their mother, great-grandmother and their mother's boyfriend dead have been reunited with ot…