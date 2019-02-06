A prosecutor suggested Wednesday that a 22-year-old Honduran man was beaten to death with a machete in 2017 by his former roommate at the victim's apartment in the Gardere area.

David Gerardo Bueso, 21, is standing trial on second-degree murder in the slaying of Jhoel Tercero Brisuela at the Broussard Plaza Apartments on Aug. 5, 2017.

Coroner's officials determined Brisuela died of blunt-force injuries to the head. He suffered skull fractures and bruises of the brain.

Teen arrested in former roommate’s killing Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday in the beating death of his former roommate after investigators found the slain man’s blood on th…

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson told jurors in her opening statement Wednesday that Brisuela was ambushed in his sleep in his bedroom, and a machete and spray bottle of bleach were found on a sink in a nearby bathroom.

Johnson suggested that Brisuela's killer wiped the machete down with bleach.

Bueso's attorney, Arvind Viswanathan, told the jury the state intends to call some two dozen witnesses, none of whom were present when Brisuela was killed.

"At no point will you hear anybody from that (witness) stand say David Bueso's DNA is on that machete," he added.

Johnson, however, said Bueso's DNA and Brisuela's blood were found on the bleach bottle. The victim's blood also was discovered on pants collected from a Coursey Boulevard apartment, she said, after Bueso told investigators that was where they could find the clothes he was wearing the morning of the killing.

The prosecutor also suggested a motive for the killing, saying Brisuela had confronted Bueso — who was unemployed — about Bueso not paying rent, and said he had to kick Bueso out of the apartment.

Viswanathan said Bueso and Brisuela were friends.