A man awaiting trial in the 2011 killing and dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, has offered his first public explanation for why he went to a home improvement store the day after family members last heard from her.
Authorities have said Oscar Lozada went to Lowe's Home Improvement with the couple's 4-year-old daughter on July 6, 2011, and purchased 15 bags of concrete mix, nine 5-gallon buckets with lids, and luggage locks. He returned to Lowe's the next day and bought six large plastic bins.
"No body has been found and the only evidence the state has is a shopping trip to Lowe's Hardware with his daughter in which defendant at the time was a construction worker at a chemical plant and often dealt with helping friends with their home improvement and home remodeling businesses," Lozada said in court documents he personally penned last week despite being represented by an attorney.
Family members last heard from Sylviane Lozada on July 5, 2011, when she called her mother in Belgium, according to Oscar Lozada's 2018 arrest warrant. The following morning, he purchased two round trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela. That same day Lozada and the couple's daughter went to Lowe's
Lozada texted his boss on July 7, 2011, saying he would be out of work for two to three weeks for surgery, the warrant says. He also initially told the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in 2011 that he went to Venezuela for medical reasons.
Then, on July 8, 2011, Lozada asked three friends to load up a small U-Haul truck with contents from his family's home and put them in a specific storage facility, the warrant states. Those individuals told investigators there was no sign of Sylviane Lozada at the home at that time, except for her vehicle parked outside.
The warrant adds that Lozada, "in his haste to leave town," gave one of the cooperating witnesses his vehicle. A previously filed court document says he asked the friend to sell it and send him the proceeds.
On July 9, 2011, at 10:06 a.m., Lozada and his daughter boarded a flight to Dallas. At 2:05 p.m., they boarded a flight to Caracas, Venezuela, the warrant says.
Two days later, he deleted his Facebook account and left a voice message on a neighbor's phone, saying he was out of town with both his wife and daughter. Investigators confirmed that only Oscar Lozada and his daughter used their passports to leave the country.
Authorities have said Lozada confessed to killing and dismembering his wife after he was arrested in Mexico in 2018 and brought back to Baton Rouge.
Lozada's explanation for his Lowe's trip is contained in a motion he filed last Thursday again urging a 19th Judicial District Court judge to suppress his confession. A prior judge, a state appeals court and the Louisiana Supreme Court all ruled in 2019 that the statement can be used by prosecutors at his trial.
"Oscar Lozada is represented by counsel and his attorney has already fully litigated a motion to suppress his statement," prosecutor Dana Cummings said Monday. "After a lengthy hearing on the motion to suppress, the trial court ultimately found that the defendant’s constitutional rights were not violated and the statement was admissible. Defense counsel took writs on this issue to the 1st Circuit and then the Supreme Court who upheld the trial judge’s decision."
Lozada's lawyer, Stephen Sterling, was out of town Monday but said he would look into his client's filing when he returns. He had not seen the filing.
Lozada, 46, of Baton Rouge, is charged with second-degree murder. His trial is set to begin May 2. He faces a mandatory life prison term if convicted as charged. Lozada has rejected an offer to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in return for a 50-year prison term.
Lozada claims an East Baton Rouge sheriff's detective failed to honor his request for a lawyer when he was being interrogated. Ad hoc Judge Bruce Bennett ruled that Lozada "wanted to do the interview more than he wanted an attorney there."
Lozada initially told the detective he wanted a lawyer but later said he wanted to cooperate.
He was arrested after spending more than seven years on the lam in his home country of Venezuela, which does not have an extradition agreement with the United States.
Sylviane Lozada's blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after she disappeared.
Lozada twice accompanied detectives to several locations off Interstate 10 in October 2018 in an attempt to recover his wife's remains. Cummings has said in previously filed court documents that Sylviane Lozada was dismembered and disposed of in buckets.
Her death followed years of documented domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, authorities have said.
The couple’s daughter lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.