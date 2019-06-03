A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in the 2015 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on North 17th Street.

Carson Lamar Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of Desmond Bryant, who was struck by bullets that were fired into a car in which he was a passenger. He died two days later.

The driver of the car also was wounded in the Dec. 11, 2015, shooting.

Thomas was scheduled to stand trial Monday on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The latter charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the killing.

Thomas told retired state District Judge Bruce Bennett that he did not know Bryant.