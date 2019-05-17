Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy was ordered detained Friday by a state judge who cited last weekend's fatal shooting in Miami involving the rapper and his apparent prohibited social media posting.

District Judge Bonnie Jackson, who put rapper Kentrell Gaulden on probation for three years in August 2017 after giving him a suspended 10-year prison term, said she's 90 percent sure that the person seen on video last weekend "talking trash and smack" was the 19-year-old Gaulden.

If that turns out to be true, Jackson said she plans to revoke his probation at his next court appearance on June 21 and make him serve the suspended prison time. A condition of his probation was that he refrain from all social media activity.

A clearly frustrated Jackson did not allow Gaulden to speak when he appeared before her Friday morning.

Gaulden was in Miami last weekend to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival, and was with his girlfriend outside the Trump International Beach Resort when gunmen in a passing Cadillac Escalade shot at Gaulden and several of his associates.

Legally armed members of his entourage returned fire, with one of their bullets killing a bystander. Gaulden's girlfriend was shot in the shoulder.

Gaulden has been arrested twice since Jackson put him on probation, and East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors are calling on a judge to revoke that probation and send him to prison.

Gaulden pleaded guilty in 2017 to aggravated assault with a firearm in a nonfatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street that authorities believe was retaliation for the death of another teenage rapper earlier that year. He was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and put on probation for three years.

He has been arrested twice since then: In February 2018 in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia on domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges, and then in February of this year in Georgia on disorderly conduct, drug and other charges in an incident involving the housekeeping staff at an Atlanta hotel.

Gaulden's attorney, James Manasseh, said Friday that the hotel-related charges have been dismissed.

Jackson chose not to revoke Gaulden's probation after his 2018 arrest.