A drunken driver who plowed into a Baton Rouge bus stop last year, killing a 29-year-old man sitting there, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.

Ever M. Hernandez, 40, pleaded guilty several months ago to vehicular homicide and hit and run driving in the July 2018 death of Eric Joseph, a Plaquemine native.

Man hit by drunken driver on Florida Boulevard last week dies, Baton Rouge police say A man who was struck by a drunken driver on Florida Boulevard last week has died, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Tuesd…

Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of 0.188% when he crashed his pickup into the bus stop in the 2600 block of Florida Boulevard near North Eugene Street. He then fled the scene. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham sentenced Hernandez to consecutive prison terms of 15 years for vehicular homicide and 10 years for hit and run driving. The judge also ordered Hernandez to pay $6,500 in restitution to the victim's family.

Higginbotham said Hernandez had been deported twice and was in this country illegally when the crash occurred. The judge said it was Hernandez's second drunken driving offense.