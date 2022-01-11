A state judge has ordered LSU to hand over records of an assistant professor's experiments on sparrows to an animals rights group, the group said Tuesday.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued the university in 2020 after the school refused to release public documents, including veterinary care records and videos recorded by LSU researcher Christine Lattin.

PETA says Lattin's experiments involve trapping sparrows, pumping them with hormones, exposing them to terrifying calls from predators, and then killing them.

LSU turned over some of the documents after the lawsuit was filed. PETA said District Judge Wilson Fields ruled Tuesday that the school must provide all of the records.

PETA labeled an LSU researcher a bird-killer. She's pushing back against the 'lies' Christine Lattin, assistant professor at LSU and the principal investigator of the Lattin Lab, has dealt with PETA attacking her work since 2017.

"LSU was happy to spend tax dollars on killing birds, but it fought tooth and nail against releasing videos of their torment," said Dr. Alka Chandna, PETA vice president. "With these records in hand, PETA looks to forward to showing the public exactly how small birds live and die for Christine Lattin's pointless experiments."

Lattin, principal investigator of the Lattin Lab, first landed on PETA's radar while she was a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University studying stress hormones, or glucocorticoids, in house sparrows.

Glucocorticoids are found in all vertebrates, from fish to humans, so studying the hormone and how it’s used to combat stress can provide a better understanding of how animals and humans react to stress, Lattin has said. Studying the hormone in an animal can sometimes require euthanization, so Lattin said she chose to work with sparrows because they’re an invasive species not native to North America, minimizing the negative impact of their removal on the environment.

PETA, which is against experimentation of any kind on animals, has labeled Lattin the “Lady Bird-Tormentor of LSU” and published multiple news releases on her research.

Lattin has said her work is "incredibly, highly regulated."