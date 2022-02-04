A Baton Rouge man who worked for a Highland Road couple he's accused of killing on Oct. 18, 2015, was tracked by license plate readers driving away from Baton Rouge that night toward the Gulf Coast, jurors at his first-degree murder trial learned Friday.
Ernesto Alonso, 48, was arrested a few days later at the south Florida home of his cousin, Frank Garcia, 54, who pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter counts in the slaying of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
License plate readers photographed both men's vehicles as they headed east through Hammond and Covington on Interstate 12 late at night on Oct. 18, 2015, and again shortly after midnight as Alonso's pickup and Garcia's car crossed the Louisiana state line on Interstate 10 heading into Mississippi, the jury was told.
Garcia's blue sedan was just two seconds behind Alonso's white truck as they crossed the state line, according to license plate reader photographs and data shown to the jury.
Garcia's car also was photographed by license plate readers heading toward Baton Rouge on I-12 on Oct. 17, 2015, at 5:15 p.m. — about 24 hours before the killings.
The jury also was shown data from cell phone mapping that indicated Alonso's phone arrived in south Florida the evening of Oct. 19, 2015. Garcia lived in Hollywood, Florida, just north of Miami.
The jury had already seen surveillance video Thursday that showed Denis Duplantier's red pickup arrive at the Petro gas station and truck stop off I-12 in Hammond the evening of Oct. 18, 2015, followed shortly thereafter by Alonso's truck. The couple's bodies were found in the red truck that night at the truck stop.
Investigators believe Garcia was driving the victims' truck.
Zip ties were found around the couple's necks and wrists, and Suzanne Duplantier's ankles also were bound with zip ties. Both of their mouths were covered with duct tape, and Suzanne Duplantier was wrapped tightly in a table cloth from head to waist.
Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, argued to the jury Thursday that Garcia is the one who killed the Duplantiers at their home with Alonso present and then threatened the lives of Alonso and his family if he went to the police.
Cell phone records introduced at the trial Friday show that Alonso dialed Garcia's phone 45 times between Oct. 3 and Oct. 18 of 2015. Garcia's phone dialed Alonso's phone just seven times during that same time period, the records indicate.
Alonso, who did landscaping work for the couple and lived on other property owned by them on Nicholson Drive, faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Denis Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne Duplantier, 70.
Authorities have said the Duplantiers were robbed, beaten and killed in their home, where they lived for almost all of their 48 years of marriage. A safe inside the home was found open, with cash missing, authorities have said. Blood was located in several rooms. Authorities believe Alonso and Garcia entered the couple's home and beat them to get the information needed to open the safe. Several guns were found in the open safe, as well as cocaine.
Prosecutor Dana Cummings told the jury Thursday that $160,000 in cash, believed to have been stolen from the Duplantier home, as well as valuable coins and jewelry belonging to the couple, was found at Garcia’s home.
Prosecutors announced in 2016 they would not seek the death penalty against either man after discussions with the victims' families.
Alonso's trial will resume Saturday. State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts is presiding.