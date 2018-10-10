A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for illegally possessing guns as a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced.
Law enforcement officers searched Terrance Thornton's residence on Aug. 1, 2017 — a day after he fled from Baton Rouge police on foot following a high-speed car chase — and found a pistol and rifle inside, Fremin said.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles stated during Thornton's sentencing that Thornton possessed the guns in connection with his possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and aggravated criminal damage to property stemming from two drive-by shootings of residences in July 2017, Fremin added.