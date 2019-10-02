Surveillance video that captured a Baton Rouge woman fatally shooting her boyfriend outside their North Lobdell Boulevard apartment in 2017 proves the killing was murder, a prosecutor told a jury Wednesday.

But Jimeelah Crockett's attorney argued the Ardendale Oaks Apartment Complex video shows only part of the story the night of Aug. 20, 2017, and he told jurors in his opening statement that she shot Joseph Bunch III in self-defense after he beat her twice that night.

Crockett, 28, is standing trial on second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The surveillance video, which will be shown to the East Baton Rouge Parish jury during the trial, shows the 38-year-old Bunch walking over to Crockett in the apartment complex parking lot, holding up what appears to be a piece of paper, police have said.

Soon after, Bunch is seen backing away from Crockett with his hands up. Crockett is then seen putting a gun up to Bunch. When he turns around to walk away, Crockett fires a shot, an arrest report states.

Bunch was shot in his back left shoulder.

"A picture is worth a thousand words. How much is a video worth?" prosecutor Louise Hines asked the jury rhetorically in her opening statement. "You will see that any claim of self-defense is absurd. The video is the unbiased truth."

Crockett told police after the shooting, but before they had seen the video, that she shot Bunch because she was in fear of her life, the arrest report says.

Hays Town, who represents Crockett, told the jury that Crockett -- who suffered a busted lip -- shot Bunch after a physical altercation inside their apartment that spilled out into the parking lot.

"She sustained two beatings from Mr. Bunch. She stood her ground and did not retreat any further," he argued.

Town called Bunch the aggressor that night.

"He was not finished. He wanted to continue the fight," he said.

State District Judge Bonnie Jackson is presiding over the trial.