A Baton Rouge man was convicted Thursday for shooting and killing his friend during an argument on the city’s north side in 2020.
Kevin Jermaine Tasker Jr., 36, claimed he shot his friend in self-defense after the man grabbed Tasker's 6-year-old son. Prosecutors, however, claimed the killing was intentional.
Tasker was facing life in prison if he had been convicted of the second-degree murder charge for which he stood trial this week.
But a jury instead found him guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter following four days of testimony inside the state 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The maximum sentence for manslaughter in 40 years.
District Judge Fred Crifasi, who presided over the trial, ordered a pre-sentencing report and set a Jan. 30 hearing to issue Tasker’s sentence.
Tasker displayed no emotion when the verdict was read. His family sat behind him and rushed out of the courtroom moments after the verdict was read.
Van Vaughn’s death in the final month of 2020 helped catapult Baton Rouge to its bloodiest year ever. The killing tied the city for it previous record of 106 homicides for the year. That was set in 2017.
Baton Rouge was not unlike several cities across the U.S. that saw gun violence reach unprecedented peaks during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city wound up shattering the old record in 2020, and finished with a body count of 117 homicides.
Tasker shot 50-year-old Vaughn in the head with a 9mm handgun as the two men fought on the curbside the night of Dec. 1, 2020. Vaughn’s injuries proved fatal three days later when he died in a hospital.
According to court testimony, they were walking out of a residence at the Scotland Villa apartment complex in the 10000 block of Scotland Avenue when the scuffle broke out. Tasker said they were going to drop his son off at a relative’s house so they could go buy marijuana. But Vaughn began acting erratically, according to Tasker, who told Baton Rouge investigators he killed Vaughn in self-defense.
He maintained that story when he took the stand Thursday and testified that he was trying to protect his 6-year-old son. Tasker told jurors Vaughn grabbed the boy twice in a manner he considered threatening. He said he threw a punch at Vaughn and the two began tussling.
Tasker said he shot Vaughn after he reached for his gun during the altercation.
“I was scared he was going to kill me in front of my son,” Tasker said Thursday.
Detectives, however, said Vaughn was laying on the ground unarmed when Tasker shot him. Investigators never found a gun that they could link to the victim.
Assistant District Attorney Danielle Billings, the lead prosecutor on the case, harped on the statement Tasker gave detectives during interrogation. He never called for help after shooting Vaughn. Instead he retrieved a Draco AK-47 from the apartment he and Vaughn had just left, then fled the scene with his son. She noted he didn’t even tell family members he’d just shot Vaughn and left him to bleed out on the ground.
“That, to me, isn’t somebody who feels like they were just justified in a shooting,” Billings said during her closing argument Thursday afternoon. “That sounds to me like he knew he was going to get in trouble and had a guilty conscience.”
The verdict was the culmination of a four-day trial decided by a jury of seven women and five men. Vaughn’s brother took the stand during the week and testified that the deceased was born legally blind and attended specialized schools for the blind.
Baton Rouge defense attorney Ryan Volo, who defended Tasker, argued that Vaughn was the aggressor who provoked the deadly incident by grabbing Tasker’s son. Volo reiterated the defendant’s stance that he was protecting his child.
During his closing arguments, Volo noted that Tasker during questioning told detectives Vaughn often “flashed out,” or lost his temper, and was known to carry a gun. Tasker said during testimony he never saw a gun on Vaughn the night of the incident. But he insisted he believed Vaughn was armed.
“It’s what’s reasonable for Kevin in that situation,” Volo said. “He believed that he (Vaughn) was reaching for a gun. The fact that he grabbed, then reaches, reaches, and reaches. And the fact that he kept reaching, it became him or me (Tasker) and my kid.”