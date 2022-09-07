When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective.
Recent court testimony in the case revealed those dramatic details and showed how law enforcement uses cell phones and other surveillance methods to track down wanted suspects.
Chad Guillot, 41, of Destrehan, was accused of stealing a white Mercedes Benz sedan and kidnapping a 7-year-old girl in Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies had warned other local agencies to be on the lookout.
Staff Sergeant Jake Garcia, an Ascension detective, was headed to lunch when he heard the warnings on the sheriff dispatch, he said during an evidence hearing Tuesday. He then learned that a license plate reader on La. 42, east of La. 44, had picked up the stolen car's plates last December.
Meanwhile, authorites had last "pinged" Guillot's cellphone near La. 933 and Moody Dixon Road in the Galves area, according to an arrest warrant.
Garcia, who was driving an unmarked sheriff's vehicle, was heading east on La. 42 when he saw the stolen car pass him near Fred's on the River restaurant. Guillot was headed in the opposite direction, towards Airline Highway, Garcia said.
The detective turned around and gave chase. He called in other marked patrol cars to help make the stop.
Guillot did not stop when the lead patrol car turned on its lights and sirens, Garcia said. Guillot kept going down the two-lane section of La. 42 beyond the 55 mph speed limit.
Guillot then evaded a road block near La. 42's intersection with La. 44 and made a left turn south on La. 44. Garcia was able to cut the turn short and pull ahead of Guillot, he testified.
After some maneuvering at lower speeds, Garcia was able to parry Guillot's car until other patrol cars in chase were able to get behind Guillot and box him in.
That's when Garcia got out with his gun drawn and other deputies pulled Guillot from the driver's seat.
The girl was in the back seat. She wasn't properly restrained, deputies say.
Ascension prosecutors have charged Guillot with aggravated flight from an officer, child desertion, cruelty to a juvenile, possession of illegal drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and felony illegal possession of the car.
After the hearing Tuesday, 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg found prosecutors had probable cause to continue holding Guillot on the charges. Guillot has pleaded not guilty.
While still in Ascension, Guillot hasn't been booked yet in East Baton Rouge Parish, where remains wanted on counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child and theft of a motor vehicle, Casey Rayborn Hicks, sheriff's spokesman, said Wednesday.
Guillot's next court date in Ascension is in early October.