Ex-"Sons of Guns" reality TV personality Will Hayden's convictions and life prison term for raping two preteen girls in East Baton Rouge Parish have been upheld by the state's highest court.

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday, without issuing written reasons, denied Hayden's appeal of his aggravated rape and forcible rape convictions, and his life sentence plus 40 years.

Hayden, of Greenwell Springs, also is serving a life term for sex crimes in Livingston Parish.

Hayden, 54, was found guilty in East Baton Rouge in 2017 on two counts of aggravated rape of a young girl several years ago, and one count of forcible rape of another preteen in the early 1990s.

Several months after those convictions, Hayden pleaded "no contest" in Livingston to aggravated rape of the same girl from several years ago in East Baton Rouge and another similar charge.

Hayden’s Baton Rouge victims testified he raped them over two-year periods.

The younger victim said he repeatedly raped her in 2013 and 2014 when she was 11 and 12, including at his Greenwell Springs home and in his truck.

His older victim testified Hayden raped her twice in the early 1990s when she was 12 and 13. She said the first rape occurred at Hayden’s apartment in Cedarcrest after they smoked marijuana. He was in his mid-20s at the time.

The older woman said she decided to come forward after news broke of Hayden’s first arrest in August 2014, an arrest that accused him of raping the younger victim.

Hayden testified at his trial and denied the rape allegations. A jury deliberated only an hour before unanimously finding him guilty on the rape counts.

A state appeals court affirmed those convictions and his sentence in April.

"Sons of Guns” aired from 2011-14 on the Discovery Channel and featured Red Jacket Firearms, a custom gun shop in Baton Rouge. The show was canceled following Hayden's first arrest in 2014.