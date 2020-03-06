A 16-year-old Baton Rouge boy and two local men are under indictment in a fatal October armed robbery and in a string of other armed robberies that occurred around the same time.

Terrance Paul Hanks, 22, Demarcus Jemal Johnson, 19, and Isaiah M. Carter were indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder count in the Oct. 21 shooting death of Hugo Sanchez Lopez, 22, in the 12000 block of Cate Avenue.

Hanks, Johnson and the 16-year-old Carter also were charged in that indictment with four counts of armed robbery stemming from the Oct. 21 incident in which Lopez and three of his friends were robbed at gunpoint.

Johnson was additionally charged with aggravated second-degree battery of one of Lopez's friends.

The East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury named Hanks in three separate indictments. Johnson and Carter were charged in two separate indictments.

In all, Hanks, of 9325 Dancy Ave., was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and nine counts of armed robbery.

In addition to the second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery charges, Johnson, of 244 Bon Crest Ave., was indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and seven counts of armed robbery.

Carter, of 2322 Marci Court, is charged with a combined seven counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

In the Oct. 21 incident, police said two men approached several people that night at a home on Cate Avenue. A fight broke out in the driveway as the men attempted to rob them, police said, and Lopez was shot and killed.

Police arrested Hanks as the purported driver of the getaway car in the shooting. Hanks told investigators he drove two other people to the Cate Avenue area and they had planned to rob someone, his arrest report says. He then heard gunshots before the others returned to the car.

Police said they matched the silver Toyota that Hanks allegedly had been driving to several other armed robberies that happened around the time of the shooting.

A witness told The Advocate that the men approached Lopez and three of his friends in his driveway and demanded their wallets. During the robbery and fight, one of the assailants shot Lopez twice, while the other hit one of Lopez’s companions in the head.

Lopez fell to the ground and the two assailants ran away, leaving the gun behind on the pavement, the witness said.

Police submitted the gun to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for ballistic analysis, which revealed the weapon was a presumptive match for five separate shootings, according to booking documents.

Three of the shootings occurred last year in a Scotlandville neighborhood known as the Avenues, police said. DNA evidence found on the gun matched Johnson, who lives just north of the Avenues and matched a physical description provided by witnesses to the shooting.

A second indictment returned Thursday accused Hanks, Johnson and Carter of committing armed robberies on Sept. 27, Oct. 14 and Oct. 29. All three men also were indicted on attempted second-degree murder counts in the Sept. 27 and Oct. 14 robberies.

In a third indictment, Hanks and Qumonta Gross, 20, of 6267 Arthur Vitae Drive, were charged with two counts of armed robbery in an Oct. 9 incident.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi will preside over all of the cases.