A friend of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims testified Friday she was just a few feet away from Sims when he was fatally shot in 2018 and said he died trying to defend another friend who was jumped by a hostile group of men.
Morgan Dean, who lives in Chicago, captured much of the street fight on her cellphone, and that video and others were shown to the jury while she testified at Dyteon Simpson's second-degree murder trial.
At the end of Dean's video, she can be heard yelling, "No! No!" after a single gunshot rings out.
"I could touch them. I saw him shoot him. I was close enough to hear his body drop," she testified.
Dean said she had come to Baton Rouge the last weekend of September 2018 to enjoy the Southern University homecoming festivities. She and several friends attended a concert on campus, then met up with Sims and some of his friends at an outdoor party.
Dean said Sims told her he did not want to stay out too late because he was scheduled to have his first official practice of his junior year at LSU the next morning.
As they were leaving the party and walking down Harding Boulevard, a group of five to six men confronted Sims' friend, Will Mosley, "in a very hostile and aggressive way," Dean testified. Mosley, Sims and herself were "outnumbered," she said.
"When he saw a group of men hitting his friend, that's when Wayde decided to step in," she said. "Wayde steps in front of his friend to try to come to his aid, and he gets shot."
Dean said a man wearing glasses, red pants with white stripes and a grey shirt was the last man to punch Mosley, and was the man who shot Sims. That man has been identified as Simpson, 23, of Baker.
Sims was 20 when he was slain Sept. 28, 2018.
Dean said Simpson was standing next to her as she videotaped much of the fight. But once Simpson entered the melee and punched a defenseless Mosley, that's when Sims turned his attention to Simpson.
Seconds after Sims threw punches at Simpson, she said, Simpson shot Sims, sending him to the ground. Sims was not armed, she added.
Mosley, who took the stand immediately after Dean testified, said he remembers getting knocked down by members of the unknown group, standing up, and then getting knocked down again by someone wearing glasses and red pants.
When prosecutor Jermaine Guillory asked what Sims did in response, Mosley said, "Jumped out in front of me. He was shot then."
Simpson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.
Guillory argued to the jury Thursday that Sims' slaying was murder, but defense lawyer Hunter Thomas called it justifiable homicide.
Investigators said they received many tips after releasing an Instagram video of the fight and asking for the public’s help prior to an arrest being made. The video, not the one taken by Dean, shows about eight men in the street fighting, with three or four of them throwing punches. Two men, eventually identified as Sims and Simpson, break from the group and a single shot is then fired.
DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.
Simpson was arrested in Sims’ killing while riding in the front passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car the following day. A 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine found under that seat matched the bullet recovered from Sims’ body and a shell casing recovered from the shooting scene.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.
The trial will resume Monday in state District Judge Will Jorden’s 19th Judicial District courtroom.