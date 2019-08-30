Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy appeared in court Friday morning and a judge made no substantial changes to his probation conditions, allowing him to remain on house arrest and record music from home.
The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was released from jail about two weeks ago after serving 90 days behind bars for violating the terms of his probation in a 2016 nonfatal shooting case.
Prosecutors had filed multiple motions to revoke his probation entirely, which would have sent him to prison for 10 years, after he was involved in a fatal shootout in Miami this Mother's Day that resulted in the death of a bystander. But state District Judge Bonnie Jackson gave him 90 days instead.
Gaulden is also facing legal troubles in other states, including two arrests out of Georgia, one involving domestic violence allegations.
Jackson had given Gaulden a suspended 10-year prison term in August 2017 and put him on probation for three years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in the 2016 shooting. If all goes well, he has about one year left on probation.
Gaulden's attorney James Manasseh said the judge found his client has been complying with all the terms of his probation since his release from jail earlier this month. Prosecutors also confirmed Gaulden appears to be in compliance.
Gaulden is allowed to record music at his home studio and post new recordings to Youtube.
The judge is "not trying to keep him from doing his art, his business and supporting his children," Manasseh said. "He's doing really well. … I think he really wants to show the judge he's taking responsibility."
Manasseh said attorneys can submit requests for Gaulden to leave his house for important reasons, such as doctors appointments, church and counseling.