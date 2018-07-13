A federal judge presiding over the case of former federal drug enforcement agent Chad Scott has ordered prosecutors to turn over to defense attorneys copies of witness statements and other documents, which until now have been kept under lock and key at the local FBI headquarters.
U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo issued her ruling Thursday during a closed-door conference with attorneys in the case. She also agreed to postpone a trial in the case to early 2019.
The ruling means defense attorneys will be granted copies of the relevant evidence, rather than having to visit the FBI office to review the documents.
The evidence ruling is at least a small win for the defense, which had asked Milazzo to toss out the charges against Scott and co-defendant Rodney Gemar or, failing that, to force the government to give the defense more leeway in viewing evidence and more specifics about the charges.
Scott faces counts of perjury, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and falsifying government records. Gemar, a former Hammond police officer, faces charges of taking drug money and destroying evidence, among others.
Two other members of the drug task force Scott led already have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Defense attorneys have previously complained that Department of Justice attorneys in the case have barraged them with hundreds of pages of documents that have been difficult to search or make sense of.
"They've given us cell-site data for everybody and their mother," Matthew Coman, Scott's lead attorney, said during the hearing. "They've given reports that have nothing to do with this case, literally nothing."
Prosecutors may not have to turn over copies of everything, however. Milazzo's order requires the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over only evidence that "pertains to any witness it intends to call or which is required to be disclosed" under federal rules governing evidence.
Bradley Egenberg, who is representing Gemar, said the ruling was a good one for the defense. "From a logistics perspective, it's more convenient to review (documents) in my office," he said. "I would consider it a victory for us."
Coman did not respond to a request for comment.
Milazzo also delayed Scott's and Gemar's trial, which was scheduled for Oct. 1, to Jan. 22. She noted that the trial is expected to last four weeks.
Milazzo has not yet issued a ruling on the other defense motions reviewed in Thursday's hearing, including a request to dismiss the charges based on claims of prosecutorial misconduct and an effort to force the government to provide what's called a "bill of particulars," or specific details about the particular acts which serve as the basis for the indictment.
But if her questions in Thursday's open court hearing were any indication, she took a skeptical view of the defense's arguments.
"Maybe you will dazzle me with your brilliance and change my mind," she told Coman at one point.
Advocate staff writer Jim Mustian contributed to this report.