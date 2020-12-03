A Gonzales man was sentenced to almost 17 years in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney for the Middle District Court of Louisiana.
Taylor Haynes, 29, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release with restricted contact with minors during that time, the press release said. He was also ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution to his victims and is required to register as a convicted sex offender for life.
Authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Haynes had messaged another user on Facebook to distribute child pornography, according to court records.
After law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Haynes’ home, they discovered more than 20 images and 40 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They also found an undisclosed number of videos and images of Haynes sexually abusing a dog.