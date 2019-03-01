Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis pleaded guilty Friday in a domestic abuse case involving his girlfriend.
Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on a dating partner and one count of violation of a protective order. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Under the terms of a plea agreement, state District Judge Richard Anderson sentenced Davis to 18 months in prison with credit for time served, but suspended much of that time, meaning Davis should be released from Parish Prison within days.
He will be on probation for two years.
The first of Davis' three arrests came in August and centered on allegations of four incidents of abuse that included punching and grabbing his girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions between April 2017 and June 2018.
He was arrested again in September and accused of beating her on another occasion and blackening her eye.
His final arrest came in January for violating a protective order that the judge issued in September.
Davis was charged with several felonies, including second-degree battery and battery involving strangulation of a dating partner, and several misdemeanors, including violation of a protective order.
Davis was suspended from LSU's football team in August after his first arrest and later resigned from the university.