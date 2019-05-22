A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted Wednesday in the Jan. 2 shooting death of another man on S. 16th Street.

Malik Prestley, of 4048 Lynn St., was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of William Guillard, 26.

Prestley went to a home in the 800 block of S. 16th to confront someone about a stolen gun, police have said. A witness who was in the home told police that Guillard opened the door and apparently recognized Prestley.

Prestley allegedly shot multiple times into the home after Guillard shut the door, and Guillard was struck in the head, police said. He died days later at a local hospital.

Prestley would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.